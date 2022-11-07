ORBCOMM’s Groundbreaking Dry Container Solution Makes Supply Chains More Transparent and Efficient

Leverages latest telematics technology to digitalize global container shipping throughout the entire transport via truck, rail and vessel

/EIN News/ -- ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc., a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it is leveraging its latest telematics technology to provide end-to-end monitoring for dry marine containers moving through complex supply chains around the world. ORBCOMM’s new CT 1000 solution, which is expected to be commercially available in early 2023, digitalizes global container shipping, providing visibility and traceability for shipping lines and their customers so they can turn real-time data into decisions about their maritime operations. ORBCOMM will be showcasing its latest container telematics solutions in Booth D32 at Intermodal Europe in Amsterdam from November 8-10, 2022.



ORBCOMM’s unique solution allows shippers and operators to track the location and status of their dry marine containers at every point in the asset’s journey, with both real-time and historical reporting, whether they are in a warehouse or moving on a truck, rail or vessel. Customers can estimate arrival times, identify issues and quickly deploy corrective measures to mitigate delays in the supply chain. With temperature monitoring and shock detection as standard features, customers will be able to monitor the status of cargo at all times and be notified of tampering, unauthorized access or unscheduled loading or unloading for maximum security. The increase in real-time data enables customers to optimize their business, reduce operating costs and create more sustainable supply chains by filling critical information gaps.

ORBCOMM’s solution utilizes future-proofing technology that is designed for reporting longevity, update flexibility and compliance with certified-safe maritime industry standards. The state-of-the-art device features an impressive battery life and intelligent solar power management and is expected to provide up to three months of operation at 75% capacity without sun exposure for reliable and uninterrupted reporting even in the harshest conditions. ORBCOMM’s Global SIM provides unmatched, cost-effective LTE coverage to meet shippers’ unique requirements for intercontinental coverage. Additional wireless BLE sensors will also be supported to integrate other safety and productivity applications that will enhance the solution’s capabilities. In addition, ORBCOMM’s device is certified to the ATEX Zone 2 explosion-proof standard, ensuring safety for vessel crews and cargo. The unit can be installed in as little as one minute and is built to require no manual attention after installation.

“ORBCOMM is continuing to drive innovation and lead the container shipping industry in delivering best-in-class telematics solutions that digitalize complex supply chains and improve visibility, sustainability and customer satisfaction,” said Christian Allred, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of Global Sales. “Our new dry container monitoring solution integrates the latest energy-harvesting technology and low-power consumption to meet the industry’s need for longevity, reliability and durability as shipping lines continue to make their operations more transparent, secure and profitable.”

Hapag-Lloyd, one of the world’s leading global shipping lines, is the first in the industry to leverage ORBCOMM’s latest dry container IoT technology to gain increased transparency and improve the management of strained supply chains for the benefit of their customers. ORBCOMM has developed a unique CT 1000 device purpose-built for Hapag-Lloyd, which is expected to begin installing on their dry containers in December 2022.

To schedule an appointment to meet with the ORBCOMM team on-site at Intermodal Europe in Booth D32, please click here. Please also join ORBCOMM’s Al Tama, Vice President of Container and Port Solutions, at the Intermodal Europe breakout session, The Modern Face of Container Technology, on November 8 at 12:20 pm in the Technology Theatre to learn more about how dry container telematics solutions can change the way container lines do business.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM is a pioneer in IoT technology, empowering customers with insight to make data-driven decisions that help them optimize their operations, maximize profitability and build a more sustainable future. With 30 years of experience and the most comprehensive solution portfolio in the industry, ORBCOMM enables the management of over a million assets worldwide for a diverse customer base spanning transportation, supply chain, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources and government. For more information about how ORBCOMM is driving the evolution of industry through the power of data, visit our website.

ORBCOMM Contacts For Corporate Relations: For Trade Media: Michelle Ferris Lina Paerez VP, Corporate Communications VP, Marketing +1 703.462.3894 +1 613.875.1485 ferris.michelle@orbcomm.com paerez.lina@orbcomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e83d9b4-67cd-4099-8216-5d5068197363