Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

/EIN News/ -- Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 31.10.2022 155 000 65.21 10 106 853 01.11.2022 145 000 67.84 9 836 670 02.11.2022 145 000 67.00 9 714 797 03.11.2022 145 000 65.21 9 455 349 04.11.2022 140 000 69.14 9 679 012 Previous transactions 4 083 000 Total transaction under the program 4 813 000 61.55 296 257 416

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 21 265 403 shares, corresponding to 1.03% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



