Vascular Closure Devices Market Size to Hit US$1.4 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Novel Product Launches Involving Vascular Closure Devices are Therefore Driving the Growth Of The Vascular Closure Devices Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Vascular Closure Devices Market size is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Vascular closure devices are medical devices utilized to accomplish hemostasis of the tiny hole in the artery subsequent to a cardiovascular procedure of endovascular surgery needing a catheterization. The surging acceptance of Vascular Closure Devices including hemostatic devices for diagnostic and therapeutic interferences that assist the progress of endovascular image-guided interferences to discover coronary heart disease is set to drive the Vascular Closure Devices Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16899/vascular-closure-devices-market.html

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Vascular Closure Devices Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Vascular Closure Devices Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing predominance of cardiovascular diseases involving the application of hemostatic devices in cardiovascular devices in the North American region.

2. Vascular Closure Devices Market growth is being driven by the surging recognition of femoral artery cardiac catheterization and the soaring success rate of vascular closure devices for enhanced patient comfort and decreasing hemostasis time. However, in the developing regions of South America and Asia-Pacific, determinants like the soaring price of products, complexities linked with vascular closure devices and lesser acceptance rates of new technologies are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Vascular Closure Devices Market.

3. Vascular Closure Devices Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Vascular Closure Devices Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16899

Segmental Analysis:

Vascular Closure Devices Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type: The Active Approximators Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of active approximators attributed to the diminished time to ambulation. Clip-Based Devices, Suture-Based Devices, and Plug-Based Devices are categories under Active Approximators and Angio-Seal includes two hemostatic techniques namely, active approximation and thrombosis.

Vascular Closure Devices Market Segment Analysis – By End User: This growth is owing to the surging application of Vascular Closure Devices as a secure and cost-effective technique to accomplish accelerated hemostasis and early ambulation subsequent to angiographic techniques. Angio-Seal® vascular closure device-induced acute arterial closure has been successfully treated percutaneously with the SilverHawk® plaque excision system.

Vascular Closure Devices Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Angio-Seal is a closure device utilized for halting the bleeding subsequent to angiography techniques like cardiac catheterization. The proliferating demand for sophisticated medical devices is further propelling the growth of the Vascular Closure Devices Market in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Vascular Closure Devices industry are -

1. Abbott

2. Terumo Corporation

3. Cardinal Health Inc.,

4. Teleflex

5. Merit Medical System

Click on the following link to buy the Vascular Closure Devices market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16899

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Similar Reports:

A. Cardiology Surgical & Interventional Cardiology Devices Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/245/Cardiology-devices-market-analysis-report.html

B. Cardiology Defibrillators Devices Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/10596/cardiology-defibrillators-devices-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062