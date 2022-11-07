Press Release: Conservation International awareness workshop on the Prevention of sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment (PSEAH) and Child Protection Safeguard (CPS) – 7th November 2022, Elisa Hotel, Apia Samoa.

Conservation International (CI) strongly emphasize in all its field program in countries where it has a country office the important need to raise awareness on the impact of sexual exploitation, abuse, and harassment (PSEAH) as well as child protection safeguard. The need to ensure that project partners and implementers in any country are aware of these CI policies and that people involved in CI projects are informed of actions they need to take if they feel uncomfortable by any inappropriate actions of anyone involved in CI projects.

Today CI international trainers on PSEAH and Child Protection are conducting a one-day training for all its partners in Samoa from government ministries (MNRE, MESC and MAF) as well as local NGOs (SUNGO, Samoa Conservation Society and Samoa Voyaging Society), academia (National University of Samoa) and UNESCO on awareness raising and understanding of the need to ensure the importance of social and environmental safeguard in any CI project. This workshop is inline with our donor partner requirement for CI Samoa Manaaki Project and because we will be working with school children between Year 6 and 7, it is imperative that anyone involved in the Manaaki project should understand the PSEAH and Child Protection policy of CI.

CI received a grant from New Zealand-Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (NZ-MFAT) Manaaki Program to support a project titled “Securing a Polynesian Promise for Climate and Community resilience”. The Manaaki Project aims to enhance the ability of Samoan and Tokelauan local communities to sustainably use and manage marine resources and improve their resilience to climate change, using education based on scientific evidence, traditional, and contemporary knowledge. The Project will work with at least 25 communities in Samoa and across the three atolls in Tokelau to implement environmental education programs, fostering generation of ocean stewardship and climate champions to drive sustainable management of marine resources in their communities. Educators will be trained to deliver an experiential-learning program that fosters ocean stewardship and climate action among youth, increasing understanding of critical marine ecosystems, climate change threats and mitigation activities.

The goal of the training is to ensure CI Samoa project partners and CI Samoa staff are aware of CI safeguards and policy requirements for Child Protection and Prevention of Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment (PSEAH).

For more information please contact:

Mata’ia Ueta Faasili – Manaaki Project Manager @ email: ujrfaasili@conservation.org or 21593 / 7592992.

About Conservation International

Conservation International is a non-government organisation that works to spotlight and secure the critical benefits that nature provides for humanity. Beginning with an office in Samoa, the non-profit has worked in the Pacific Islands region for more than 20 years. Through science, partnerships and fieldwork, Conservation International is driving innovation and investments in nature-based solutions to the climate crisis, supporting protections for critical habitats, and fostering economic development that is grounded in the conservation of nature. We work in 30 countries around the world, empowering societies at all levels to create a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable planet. Follow Conservation International’s work on Conservation News, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube