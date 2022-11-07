Large Format Printer Market Rising Trends and Demands | Epson, Hewett Packard Inc, Roland DG Corporation

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rise in adoption of UV Curable Inkjet Printer has accelerated the growth of the Large Format Printer Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Large Format Printer Market size is forecast to reach $12.0 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026. Large Format Printer is generally used to print banners, posters, wallpaper, vehicle wraps, trade show graphics, constructional plans and so on and is considered to be more economical than screen printing. The surge in demand for large format printing increases across various industries such as textiles, advertising and packaging industries and availability of wireless printing facilities provide consumers to print documents from any wireless device acts as the major drivers for the growth of Large Format Printer during the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Large Format Printer Market highlights the following areas -

• The top 10 companies in the Large Format Printer are Epson, Hewett Packard Inc, Roland DG Corporation, Mimaki Engineering Co Ltd, Agfa-Gevaert NV, Mutoh Holdings Co, Canon Inc, Ricoh Company Ltd, Konica Minolta and Xerox.

• Large Format Printer with width ranging from 24” to 36”is analyzed to hold the highest share during the forecast period.

• Signage is analyzed to hold highest share at 28.2% in 2020 and is projected to witness fast growth during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to wide range of applications such as advertisement, warning signs and so on.

• APAC dominated the Large Format Printer Market in 2020 with a share in excess of 38%, owing to emerging graphical industry.

Segmental Analysis:

• Large Format Printer with width ranging from 24” to 36”is analyzed to hold the highest share with a value of 32.2% in 2020, owing to usage in signage, CAD applications and so on. Printers with 24”-36” are technologically updated with a wide range of features such as high-speed printing, wireless printing from anywhere, inbuilt ram, compatibility with mobile devices and efficient ink cartridges.

• By Application, the Large Format Printer Market is segmented into Apparel & Textile, Signage, Advertising, Décor and CAD as well as Technical Printing. Signage in Large Format Printer segment is growing at 28.2% in 2020 and is projected to witness fast growth during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to the increasing usage for advertising and marketing.

• APAC dominated the Large Format Printer Market by a market share of more than 38% in 2020, owing to rise in use of large format printer for graphic printing, signage, textile printing and Computer aided design (CAD) as well as technical printing.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Format Printer Industry are -

1. Epson

2. Hewett Packard Inc

3. Roland DG Corporation

4. Mimaki Engineering Co Ltd

5. Agfa-Gevaert NV

