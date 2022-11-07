UMC Reports Sales for October 2022
United Microelectronics Corporation UMC TWSE: 2303))) ("UMC") today reported unaudited net sales for the month of October 2022.
Revenues for October 2022
|
Period
|
2022
|
2021
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
October
|
24,344,264
|
19,158,585
|
+5,185,679
|
+27.07%
|
Jan.-Oct.
|
235,213,813
|
173,070,015
|
+62,143,798
|
+35.91%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
