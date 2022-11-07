Submit Release
UMC Reports Sales for October 2022

United Microelectronics Corporation UMC TWSE: 2303))) ("UMC") today reported unaudited net sales for the month of October 2022.

Revenues for October 2022

Period

2022

2021

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

October

24,344,264

19,158,585

+5,185,679

+27.07%

Jan.-Oct.

235,213,813

173,070,015

+62,143,798

+35.91%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221106005118/en/

