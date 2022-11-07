UMC Reports Sales for October 2022

United Microelectronics Corporation UMC TWSE: 2303))) ("UMC") today reported unaudited net sales for the month of October 2022.

Revenues for October 2022

Period 2022 2021 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) October 24,344,264 19,158,585 +5,185,679 +27.07% Jan.-Oct. 235,213,813 173,070,015 +62,143,798 +35.91%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221106005118/en/