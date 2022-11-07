Alcatraz AI Accelerates Global Expansion Delivering Autonomous Access Control to Europe and Middle Eastern Markets

Need for Frictionless Access Control Solutions Combined with Series A Funding Drives Growth and Geographic Expansion

Alcatraz AI, a global leader in autonomous access control solutions, announced today expansion in the European and Middle Eastern markets. As demand for biometric access solutions that boost security while also simplifying the administrator and end user experience increases, the new offices provide the company's network of partners and prospective end user customers with experienced sales professionals on the ground to enable more rapid adoption.

"Security leaders around the globe are asking for technology that not only reduces employee friction at the point of access, but simplifies the deployment and enrollment process, reduces integration challenges, respects employee privacy, and ensures their people and places are more safe and secure," said Tina D'Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. "In the last two years our world has changed and the needs of physical security professionals and the people and property they protect has also changed. Touchless, frictionless, automated security is here to stay."

The Rock™, Alcatraz's simple, secure, and trusted facial authentication solution fits seamlessly into existing access control systems creating a more secure, frictionless authentication experience at access points and solves the persistent challenges of access control without being a drain on people and resources, or an obstacle to efficient operations.

The European and Middle Eastern offices will be led by industry veterans Bodil Nilsen and Shaun Oakes, respectively.

Nilsen brings a wealth of physical security and access control experience to the team as Senior Director of Sales for Nordics, UK and Europe. Her network and experience helping end user customers and channel partners work together to solve the most pressing security challenges make her an ideal partner for the company's growing base of customers and partners in the region.

Oakes joins Alcatraz as Sr. Director of International Sales for the Middle East and Africa. He brings more than 20 years of experience in the physical security and biometrics industry to the Alcatraz team. He has had great success bringing innovative biometric technology into the security market.

"We've built a team with decades of success and experience in the physical security market and are excited to add Bodil and Shaun to the Alcatraz AI team," added D'Agostin.

In addition to the expansion, the company announced closing of its Series A funding round in September that was led by Almaz Capital and included EBRD (The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development), Endeavor Catalyst, Silverline Capital, and Golden Seeds, along with participation from existing investors JCI Ventures (the corporate venture arm of Johnson Controls), Ray Stata and LDV Partners. The investment is spurring additional investment in the people and technology needed to transform access control by using a person's face as their credential without the legacy challenges of employee privacy.

About Alcatraz AI

Alcatraz AI transforms physical security through autonomous access control. With a vision of simplicity and security, Alcatraz leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to make security as frictionless and automated as possible, improving the administrative and end user experience while making spaces more safe and secure. Alcatraz's facial authentication technology and intelligent tailgating detection works natively with existing access control systems to enable enterprises to innovate and future-proof their security strategy through an all-in-one solution. The Rock simply and securely protects a business' people, property, and assets. Visit www.alcatraz.ai for more information and follow the company's updates on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221106005039/en/