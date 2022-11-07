Phoenix Used Vehicle Dealer Starts Podcast – Phoenix Legit Motorsports LLC

Phoenix Legit Motorsports is a used vehicle dealership in Phoenix, Arizona. Started in late 2018 by Rafael Gomez, PLM now has grown to a staff of 14 team members. Starting the podcast in early September 2022, Gomez aims to host it 2 times per week. Podcasts can be found on their YouTube channel called “Phoenix Legit Motorsports.” To date, the podcast has over 20,000 views on YouTube.

Gomez’s Motivation to Start the Podcast

Gomez started the podcast to build relationships with PLM’s customers. They wanted to create a forum where they could connect with their customers on a deeper level and, in a laid-back setting, talk about the nuts and bolts of entrepreneurship, personal finance and more.

When asked about the team’s motivation for starting the podcast, Gomez replied, “The idea of starting a podcast is mainly to connect with our viewers and establish some sort of relationship with our current customers and potential customers. A second reason would be to put a face behind the logo of the company. I want people to know the staff on a more personal level. Finally, a third reason and most importantly is to bring in other local business owners to the podcast and have them share their journey and steps to success, as well as showcase their business/product on our platform.”

Gomez & Team’s Vision for the Podcast

The PLM Team has a three-fold vision for the podcast: They want to connect with their customers on a personal level, allowing the customers to see who they really are. Secondly, their vision is to make insightful, thoughtful episodes that listeners will enjoy, centering around financial topics such as credit and financing. Finally, they want to help other businesses by bringing other owners on to talk about their companies' start up journeys. Overall, their belief is that by growing the podcast, they will expand their reach and help more people believe in themselves.

When asked about the vision of the podcast, Gomez said, “We vision the podcast to grow first in our community, we plan on bringing in local influencer and business owners, as we grow we hope to start bringing in some people out of state as well, mainly want to share peoples stories to help motivate young entrepreneurs to not give up on their dreams.”

PLM Podcast Topics

Besides behind-the-scenes stories by PLM staff, Gomez plans on bringing in guest experienced in starting a business, personal and business credit and other financial sub-topics.

The show will take a look at the inner workings and challenges encountered by the PLM team, with special guests providing topical expertise. They'll also cover personal finance topics like credit scores and loans to help people start their own businesses or buying vehicles or homes in today's tough economic climate.

Episodes:

The Time Phoenix Legit Motorsports Got RAIDED | PLM Podcast Ep 1 How To Be Successful in the Food Industry Feat: Tacos El Guero | PLM Podcast Ep 2 Running a Business Isn't Always Pretty ft. Style&Co | PLM After Hours EP 3 From $5K to $1.5M in Equipment, How Did He Do It! | PLM After Hours EP:4 ft: Vix Landscape When is the right time to buy a home? Special guest: Eddie Gomez (EddieKnowsLoans) Ricky Gutierrez, Self Made Multi-Millionaire! HOW DID HE DO IT? | PLM After Hours Podcast EP:6 Everything You Need To Know About Shoe Reselling Ft: Vickzkickz | PLM After Hours EP:7



Why Phoenix Legit Motorsports LLC is the Premier High-End Car Dealership in the Valley

At Phoenix Legit Motorsports LLC, they pride themselves on being the Valley's premier high-end car dealership. They offer a wide selection of luxury and performance vehicles, and their team of experts is passionate about helping clients find the perfect car for their needs. Here's a look at what sets them apart from other high-end dealerships in the Valley.

A Wide Selection of Luxury and Performance Vehicles

They believe that our clients deserve the best of the best, which is why they offer a wide selection of luxury and performance vehicles at Phoenix Legit Motorsports LLC. Whether you're looking for a sleek and stylish sedan or a powerful and exhilarating sports car, they have something for everyone. And because they understand that every driver is different, they take the time to get to know each of our clients so that they can help them find the perfect car for their needs.

A Team of Experts Who are Passionate About What They Do

They understand that buying a car is a big decision, which is why their team of experts is always on hand to answer any questions you may have. They're passionate about cars, and they're dedicated to helping clients find the perfect vehicle for their needs. Whether you're a first-time buyer or an experienced collector, they’ll work with you to find the perfect car for your budget and your lifestyle.

A Personalized Buying Experience

Phoenix Legit Motorsports go above and beyond to provide each and every customer with a personalized vehicle buying experience. No matter what you're looking for, they will work tirelessly to find the perfect car for you. They believe that the car buying process should be fun, not stressful. That's why they take care of everything, so you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride.

If you're in the market for a high-end car, there's no better place to start your search than Phoenix Legit Motorsports LLC. Offering a wide selection of luxury and performance vehicles, the team of experts is passionate about helping each person find the perfect car for their needs. Contact PLM today to learn more about what sets them apart from other high-end dealerships or check out Phoenix Legit Motorsports on Instagram.

Phoenix Legit Motorsports LLC

2602 N 37th Dr

Phoenix, AZ 85014

(602) 368-4025

https://www.phoenixlegit.com/

info@phoenixlegitmotorsports.com

