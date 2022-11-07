Submit Release
News Search

There were 519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,586 in the last 365 days.

AQX joins 40 WONDERS as WONDER 2 and acquired WEMIX for node staking

  • A global crypto exchange AQX joins 40 WONDERS
  • Acquired 2 million WEMIX for node staking
  • A key player in guaranteeing the integrity and security of WEMIX3.0 mainnet

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A global crypto exchange, AQX, by Asia's biggest quantitative trader, Presto Labs,  joined WEMIX3.0 as WONDER 2. 

Presto Labs, a Singapore-based trading firm founded in 2014, is composed of world-class engineers and researchers that build automated trading systems fueled by data-driven quantitative analysis for stable and sustainable returns. 

Based on technical and business cooperation, AQX will play a key role in guaranteeing integrity and security of WEMIX3.0 mainnet as a NCP.

As AQX joins as a node partner and WEMIX3.0 validator, it invested in WEMIX by acquiring 2 million WEMIX for node staking. 

Wemade will continue to communicate and discuss with various blockchain partners that wish to contribute to the rapid growth of the WEMIX3.0 mega-ecosystem.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aqx-joins-40-wonders-as-wonder-2-and-acquired-wemix-for-node-staking-301669853.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

You just read:

AQX joins 40 WONDERS as WONDER 2 and acquired WEMIX for node staking

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.