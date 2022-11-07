TransEleven Claims Managers Named A Top Claims Processing and Management Solutions Provider

TransEleven Claims Managers, one of the most highly respected third-party claims administrators in the U.S. serving the London Insurance Market, is pleased to announce that they have been selected as one of the Top Claims Processing and Management Solutions Providers of 2022 by Insurance CIO Outlook.

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TransEleven Claims Managers, one of the most highly respected third-party claims administrators in the U.S. serving the London Insurance Market, is pleased to announce that they have been selected as one of the Top Claims Processing and Management Solutions Providers of 2022 by Insurance CIO Outlook. Each year, Insurance CIO Outlook magazine awards ten companies, focusing on premier organizations that deliver effective InsurTech solutions to clients in the demanding space of claims processing and management.

"TransEleven is a London Market expert and a Lloyd's approved Delegated Claims Administrator (DCA). This distinction, in addition to our litigation expertise and our commitment to providing clients with enterprise level claims management and reporting software systems, sets us apart from other third-party administrators," says Chief Executive Officer, Shelle Hobbs. "That is why we are so honored to be presented with this award. Achieving this recognition reinforces to clients that we excel in managing and tracking claims from loss to settlement, and that we successfully leverage data capture and technology to meet the complex regulatory and reporting requirements of Lloyd's and the London Insurance Market."

The article profiling TransEleven: "A Global TPA Leveraging Litigation Expertise and InsurTech to Serve the London Insurance Market" was published in the late September/October edition.

Insurance CIO Outlook is the foremost technology magazine for the insurance industry. CIO Outlook reports on insurance CIO/CXO trends and focuses on the technology utilized in claims processing and management, broker management, policy administration, insurance analytics and underwriting. The magazine also provides analysis on InsurTech start-ups.

About TransEleven Claims Managers

Founded in 2014, TransEleven Claims Managers is a London Market expert and a Lloyd's approved Delegated Claims Administrator (DCA). TransEleven provides comprehensive claims administration, litigation management and program development services to foreign and domestic insurers who underwrite and manage risk. TransEleven specializes in claims administration services for programs placed by coverholders authorized to work in the London Market. Claims are managed by Claims Counsel, all of whom are experienced attorneys with insurance defense, litigation and coverage backgrounds.

For more information, visit: trans11claims.com. Follow TransEleven Claims Managers on Twitter @Trans11Claims or connect with them on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

KW / Press, TransEleven Claims Managers, 1 469. 301. 1122, kwdesigner@protonmail.com

SOURCE TransEleven Claims Managers