Dr. E. Gaylon McCollough's newly released "Tomorrow in America: The Battle for the Souls of Our Children" is a thoughtful reflection on America's trajectory.

"Tomorrow in America: The Battle for the Souls of Our Children" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. E. Gaylon McCollough is a thought provoking examination of complex social and political issues through a compassionate lens.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tomorrow in America: The Battle for the Souls of Our Children": a potent reflection on human rights, political freedoms, and so much more. "Tomorrow in America: The Battle for the Souls of Our Children" is the creation of published author Dr. E. Gaylon McCollough, an accomplished physician and athlete who, along with his wife, Susan, founded the University of Alabama's McCollough Institute for Pre-Medical Scholars, an initiative that prepares aspiring physicians for the road ahead.

Dr. McCollough shares, "With the souls of the America's children hanging in the balance, patriots of all races, religions, and both genders must unite, to see that every child grows up in a world where God—not Luciferian governance—reigns supreme, as it was in the beginning."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. E. Gaylon McCollough's new book will challenge readers to take a step back and look at the sociopolitical challenges that are currently unfolding.

Dr. McCollough addresses how a deep state network that is aligned with Luciferian globalists has infiltrated government, America's healthcare system, the mainstream media, public education, and the entertainment industry.

