Deana Elliott's newly released "Revelation to Restoration" is an engaging devotional that pairs helpful lessons of faith with daily reflections for spiritual growth

"Revelation to Restoration" from Christian Faith Publishing author Deana Elliott is a charming opportunity to develop and nurture a deeper sense of faith through daily reflection and prayer.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Revelation to Restoration": a potent reminder of one's connection with their spiritual needs. "Revelation to Restoration" is the creation of published author Deana Elliott, a dedicated wife and mother who received an undergraduate degree in social sciences and a Master of Arts degree in guidance and counseling from Louisiana Tech University. Most of her career has been spent in the field of social services and education.

Elliott shares, "Revelation to Restoration is an invitation to search out the deeper things of God as you walk through this courageous journey toward healing and deliverance. At some level, we have all experienced pain, emotional distress, fear, or trauma. This book will shatter the lies believed about God that have prevented His people from developing an intimate relationship with Him. It will reveal how walking in bitterness, anxiety, and unforgiveness can make you physically ill.

"Revelation to Restoration is based on Scripture, powerful revelation, and life experiences that will provide practical ways to grow in truth and walk out your salvation with fear and trembling. It will give you the keys to unlock your identity in Christ, learn how much you are loved by the Father, and give you the understanding that you are highly favored in His kingdom.

"This transformational book will not only help you walk through healing and deliverance; it will prepare you to trek through wilderness seasons with joy, become refined, overcome continuous cycles, and embrace forgiveness and repentance.

"Let this book encourage you, inspire you, and bring forth a passion inside of you to yearn for the greater things of God as the Holy Spirit guides you through each day. The revelation shared will teach you to walk through trials and tribulations unscathed and give you a desire to walk in holiness and right standing before God.

"This book will give you the tools to understand what power and authority are, how to walk in it properly, and how to decree God's Word into the earth. He needs you. He wants you restored. You are His vessel, and He wants to partner with you to accomplish His will. This book will take you on one of the greatest adventures of your life and strip away the pain of your past and thrust you into a future of walking in the fullness of God."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deana Elliott's new book balances relevant scripture with thoughtful lessons to aid readers in their spiritual journey.

Elliott shares in hopes of bringing readers closer to God so they can fully feel His comfort and grace.

Consumers can purchase "Revelation to Restoration" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Revelation to Restoration," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing