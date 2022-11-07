Author A.C. Doyle's new book "The Unknown Crime of the Century" is an engaging work that explores the controversial topic of the 2020 presidential election

Recent release "The Unknown Crime of the Century: How the LEFT Stole the 2020 Presidential Election and Took Control of the USA (While It Still Exists)" from Page Publishing author A.C. Doyle is a thought-provoking work that discusses the events that took place surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A.C. Doyle, a veteran of active duty in the U.S. Army, having achieved a rank of E5 electronic technician in a guided missile battalion and three years in the US Marine Corps reserve, has completed his new book "The Unknown Crime of the Century: How the LEFT Stole the 2020 Presidential Election and Took Control of the USA (While It Still Exists)": an intriguing work that delves into varies perspectives on the 2020 presidential election.

In the telling of some of the events that took place in the years prior to and during the election, Doyle describes functions of the government that are necessary for understanding why the true natures of all U.S. elections are hidden in the details and are not obvious.

Author A.C. Doyle discusses his work, sharing, "Love for the United States and respect for the Constitution are mixed in the discussion of the results of the analysis and its possible effects on the USA and the world. Additionally, the method of the analysis is described so that the reader understands that the results of the analysis are proven facts as opposed to opinion or theory."

Published by Page Publishing, A.C. Doyle's compelling work opens the conversation for discussion of this turning point in history.

Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "The Unknown Crime of the Century: How the LEFT Stole the 2020 Presidential Election and Took Control of the USA (While It Still Exists)" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

