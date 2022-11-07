Regina Brady Redfeather's newly released "Myosotis: The Bible as an Aid to Character Building" is an enjoyable collection of uplifting scripture

"Myosotis: The Bible as an Aid to Character Building" from Christian Faith Publishing author Regina Brady Redfeather is a thoughtful selection of scripture structured by theme that will aid readers in the pursuit of scriptural understanding.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Myosotis: The Bible as an Aid to Character Building": an uplifting opportunity for spiritual reflection. "Myosotis: The Bible as an Aid to Character Building" is the creation of published author Regina Brady Redfeather, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.

Redfeather shares, "Myosotis: The Bible as a Guide to Character Building compiles Bible verses and directs them to different areas of everyone's life. Since much is asked from those who follow Him, it's important to have a go-to for areas we all could use a little help. Since the Bible is the ultimate recipe book, we must continuously feed ourselves so that we may feed others. Throughout Myosotis, (forget-me-not), you will be encouraged with the words directly from the Bible. These verses focus on the many aspects of our daily lives, giving guidance that is timeless and so important. With all of the craziness and uncertainty of this world today, we all can use some encouragement to help us through. Walking with Jesus isn't just a saying. It is a possibility for each and every one of us every day. He has never forgotten us, so we can never forget Him."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Regina Brady Redfeather's new book brings readers a thoughtful selection of God's word that will motivate and inspire.

Redfeather shares in hopes of helping others to keep God first and seek opportunity for celebrating one's faith in each day.

