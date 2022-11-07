Mary Ellen's new book "The Ungrateful Child" is an inspiring memoir that reflects on the intense nature of the author's childhood of abuse

Recent release "The Ungrateful Child" from Page Publishing author Mary Ellen is a new memoir looking back on the author's childhood, which was riddled with abuse and neglect, and how she was able to overcome it.

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mary Ellen, a Washburn University graduate, public speaker, educational advocate, and mother to many biological and foster children, has completed her new book "The Ungrateful Child": a gripping memoir that lays out her childhood abuse.

Ellen writes, "A mother's love for her child is thought to be the strongest kind of love one can experience, and it forms the basis for a lifelong bond between the two. Without that bond, one goes through life feeling lost and empty, hungering for something he or she can't define, but always, always searching for the seemingly unreachable illusion."

Published by Page Publishing, Mary Ellen's moving tale tells the story of her intense childhood. Ellen shared with the world the story of her mother and the abuse that she inflicted on her children. She opens up about the hardships that come with having a neglectful mother. Through her writing she reflects on her early life and shares her story of remarkable survival.

Mary Ellen allows readers to dive deep into her world and shows how difficult it was for her growing up. She writes about her childhood with such openness and gives a peek inside the life of an abused child. This willingness to share her experiences helps those who have been in similar situations to feel less alone, and those who have never experienced something like this can learn from Ellen's words.

