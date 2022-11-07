Submit Release
Janie M. Smith's newly released "Yearn to Be a Man: (The Prayer of a Young Man)" is a moving tale of self-discovery and the ultimate pursuit of love through faith.

"Yearn to Be a Man: (The Prayer of a Young Man)" from Christian Faith Publishing author Janie M. Smith is a real and touching testimony of man finding purpose through faith and true love in God's Grace.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Yearn to Be a Man: (The Prayer of a Young Man)": an illuminating read that follows the life of the author as he seeks answers for multiple trepidations in his life. "Yearn to Be a Man: (The Prayer of a Young Man)" is the creation of published author Janie M. Smith, a devoted Christian and a loving father.

Smith writes, "Answers don't always come easy. Sometimes it takes a little longer than today or tomorrow. The wait is better when you find truth for yourself. We don't have to make up for lost time. Time has its own journey. It has its own waiting space. We must know that we have an Almighty God who is in position to give an answer to those who ask. Seek him with your whole heart. God is not far away."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janie M. Smith's new book is a stirring manuscript that shares how faith can ultimately lead one out of a state of confusion, and how through trust in the Lord, everything will make sense in the end.

View a synopsis of "Yearn to Be a Man: (The Prayer of a Young Man)" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Yearn to Be a Man: (The Prayer of a Young Man)" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Yearn to Be a Man: (The Prayer of a Young Man)," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

