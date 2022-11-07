Author Ervin F. Johnson's new book "Humpty Dumpty Is Alive and Well" is a charmingly illustrated compendium of vividly imagined continuations to timeless nursery rhymes

Recent release "Humpty Dumpty Is Alive and Well" from Page Publishing author Ervin F. Johnson is an entertaining and colorful children's book offering exciting alternative conclusions to the beloved nursery rhymes that have captured the imagination of generations of young readers.

EL CAJON, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ervin F. Johnson, a Korean War veteran, pilot, San Diego Diver of the Year in 1973, and retired naval reserve captain who practiced patent law for forty-three years and was married to his beloved wife for sixty, has completed his new book "Humpty Dumpty Is Alive and Well": a lighthearted collection of short stories continuing the delightful fun of nursery rhyme characters for children of all ages.

Two little girls put Humpy Dumpty back together again, and he then becomes the ruler of Alohaland, where he sits at the head of the long table with nursery-rhyme characters. Humpty Dumpty invites the two little girls to come to Alohaland to hear each nursery rhyme character tell the rest of the story of his/her nursery rhyme. The long table is in the middle of a field of beautiful flowers, and the two little girls go to Alohaland by crawling through their mirrors and then down a long hallway to golden doors, which open to Alohaland.

Published by Page Publishing, Ervin F. Johnson's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children's library.

