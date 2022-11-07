Eleanor Marie Maier's newly released "Decisions Matter" is an enjoyable exploration of a life's journey through the highs, lows, and everything in between

"Decisions Matter: Ninety-Three Years of Experiences, Surprises, and Joys Beginning in Poverty on a Primitive Pioneer Farm" from Christian Faith Publishing author Eleanor Marie Maier is an engaging look into the author's key life experiences that have shaped a life of determined faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Decisions Matter: Ninety-Three Years of Experiences, Surprises, and Joys Beginning in Poverty on a Primitive Pioneer Farm": a heartfelt reflection that will take readers into some of the author's most private moments. "Decisions Matter: Ninety-Three Years of Experiences, Surprises, and Joys Beginning in Poverty on a Primitive Pioneer Farm" is the creation of published author Eleanor Marie Maier, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who graduated from Whitworth College, now university, with a bachelor's degree in Christian education.

Maier shares, "This is a true and inspiring story of one woman's quest not only to survive against the formidable odds of her pioneer beginnings but to rise to relative prosperity and is looking forward to the day when she will meet her Savior! She shares her life learnings and adventures, including:

"•How she rose from great poverty as a pioneer as an orphan at a young age in extreme backward conditions during the great depression in Northern Saskatchewan to relative prosperity and very comfortable retirement years.

"•How a child of Canadian immigrants became a successful citizen of both Canada and the United States.

"•Why she switched from being a Roman Catholic to becoming a Protestant.

"•How she struggled, having married a devout Christian who became an ardent agnostic believing principally in reason; and finally, after fifteen years, returning to his faith."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eleanor Marie Maier's new book will entertain and inspire as readers witness a fight for survival against all odds.

Maier shares a vivid recollection of days past that will take readers on a nostalgic and inspiring journey.

Consumers can purchase "Decisions Matter: Ninety-Three Years of Experiences, Surprises, and Joys Beginning in Poverty on a Primitive Pioneer Farm" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

