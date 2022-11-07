Christina Abney Bahe's newly released "Papa Bill and Oscar" is a sweet story of a special friendship and adventure at the lake

"Papa Bill and Oscar" from Christian Faith Publishing author Christina Abney Bahe is a charming juvenile fiction that takes readers on an adventure that celebrates friendship, the beauty of the outdoors, and takes on the sadness experienced when one loses a friend.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Papa Bill and Oscar": a heartfelt family tale to be enjoyed by the whole family. "Papa Bill and Oscar" is the creation of published author Christina Abney Bahe, a loving wife and mother who serves her community as a teacher and active volunteer.

Bahe shares, "Oscar is a friendly, adventurous, lake life–loving dog. His life changes forever when he meets his best friend, Papa Bill. Oh, the adventures they have together. Their cherished friendship is a heart-touching story that everyone should hear."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christina Abney Bahe's new book features illustrations by Camryn Bahe.

Pairing Christina's heartwarming narrative with Camryn's vibrant imagery, Oscar's story is certain to tug at the heartstrings and warm the spirit.

