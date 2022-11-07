Submit Release
Author Christa Banks's new book "The Anderson Twins: The Secret of Morning Star Ranch" is the fourth exciting volume in her suspenseful detective series for young readers

Recent release "The Anderson Twins: The Secret of Morning Star Ranch" from Page Publishing author Christa Banks brings Shelby and Daniel Anderson back from their latest adventure to solve a puzzling mystery involving a buried treasure, family secrets, and unsettling events aimed at frightening a family off their ranch.

EDMOND, Okla., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christa Banks, a Nevada native now residing in Edmond, Oklahoma with her husband, Ken, and their three canine children, Sri, Bambi, and Chloe, has completed her new book "The Anderson Twins: The Secret of Morning Star Ranch": a riveting mystery for children of all ages.

Three months after "Mystery on a Cruise Ship", Shelby and Daniel go to the Morning Star Ranch to visit their friends from the secret room. While they are there, mysterious things begin to happen. Before long, they find out there is a treasure buried somewhere on the ranch and someone is trying to scare the family off their property. Can Shelby and Daniel figure out who is behind the mysterious things happening around the ranch? Can they find the buried treasure before it's too late?

Published by Page Publishing, Christa Banks's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any home- or school-based children's library.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Anderson Twins: The Secret of Morning Star Ranch" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing

You just read:

