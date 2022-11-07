Submit Release
Dr. Sareena Bosco's newly released "Free at Last" is an uplifting message of God's grace and the author's personal experiences with miracles

"Free at Last" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Sareena Bosco is an impactful message of hope that will challenge readers to nurture and appreciate the many blessings God offers.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Free at Last": a thoughtful discussion of life, faith, and freedom. "Free at Last" is the creation of published author Dr. Sareena Bosco.

Dr. Bosco shares, "Life is more beautiful and meaningful when you live a life deeply rooted in faith. Faith is not a fact but a truth. And to live this truth, you have to experience this truth. The more you experience this truth, the more it adds meaning to your life. The more meaning you gain about your life, the more purposeful it becomes.

"This book captures major miracles that occurred in the life of an immigrant that helped her to live a life of faith, a life of truth, a life of meaning. This, in turn, helped her to lead a life of abundance in all realms of life. If you want to taste a life of abundance, this book will help you to get there as it provides examples and real-time events to live a life of freedom, and there, you will also echo Free at Last, and this freedom will be a new beginning."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Sareena Bosco's new book brings a powerful message of positivity and appreciation for God's grace.

Dr. Bosco presents an engaging autobiographical work for the enjoyment and encouragement of readers of all backgrounds.

Consumers can purchase "Free at Last" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Free at Last," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

