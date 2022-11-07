Author Brandon Porter's new book "Staying Motivated" is a collection of encouraging writings from the author to help uplift and inspire readers throughout life

Recent release "Staying Motivated" from Page Publishing author Brandon Porter is a thought-provoking assortment of encouraging musing and ruminations that touch on various aspects of the human condition in relation to moving forward and working hard. Porter crafts a beautiful and stimulating journey to help readers find the strength to continue on their path towards achieving their goals.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandon Porter has completed his new book "Staying Motivated": a powerful read that discusses remaining focused and inspired no matter the obstacles that present themselves throughout one's life as they work for their purpose.

Writes Porter, "Believe in yourself, and everything else will follow. I hope you enjoy reading this amazing story as much as I enjoyed writing it. Every chapter has its own meaning that everybody can relate to in some way or form. I would like to thank each and everybody who took the time to give my first book a chance. Thank you in advance."

Published by Page Publishing, Brandon Porter's rousing tale explores a variety of topics, from opening one's mind for all possibilities to staying creative through every stage of one's life. Using his wordsmithing abilities, Porter crafts a friendly and encouraging dialogue between himself and his readers that is sure to keep one encouraged and enlightened no matter the difficulties that lay ahead.

