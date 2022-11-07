Corn Hydrolysate Market size would reach $378.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%

Corn Hydrolysate Market

Corn hydrolysate is a water-soluble product with strong moisture binding properties, comprises of amino acids and peptides which help in nourishing the texture.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, November 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Corn hydrolysate Market," The Corn hydrolysate Market Size was valued at $225.00 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $378.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Corn hydrolysate is meant to provide the natural protein which is generally obtained by the hydrolysis of corn. Such type of proteins is primarily composed of peptides and acids. It is generally used for flavoring meat, bakery, and beverage products in combination with soy protein. The main function of corn hydrolysate is to provide different flavors of umami in processed food such as chilis, meat products, soups, sausage, spices mixture gravies, frozen meals, side dishes, and other food products. In addition, it is also used in beverages to increase their nutritional value, as it contains amino acids, protein, and other nutrients that are easily absorbed by the body.

Many key players and companies throughout the world are coming up with various new formulations and products in the Corn hydrolysate Market Size to cater to the increase in demand of clean label ingredients such as corn hydrolysate in food products.

The major factors that drive the growth of the Corn hydrolysate Market Trends are rise awareness for plant-based proteins, and an increase in the trend for vegan among the consumers which results in the shifting of the consumer preference to plant-based proteins rather than animal protein. Moreover, corn hydrolysate protein is a source of safe, natural and clean label ingredient that can be used in various food products owing to its properties such as stability on mixing, and good stability toward heat.

Furthermore, it is an ideal substitute of monosodium glutamate (MSG) ingredients, termed as toxic food ingredient by FDA (Food and Drug Administration). Use of corn hydrolysate as a substitute for to MSG is thus anticipated to play a vital role in the market Corn hydrolysate Market Growth.

In addition, corn hydrolysate is available in different certifications like kosher, halal, vegan gluten-free. Also, the increase in inclination of the consumers toward their healthy lifestyle and clean-label ingredients has made consumer to use corn hydrolysate in various food products. Consumption of corn hydrolysate food products in the daily routine helps the consumer in weight management, decreases the risk of heart diseases, and prevents diabetes, and other diseases. The approval by food and drug authorities to use corn hydrolysate as a flavor enhancer owing to the fact its long shelf life of 2 years, and nutrient value is expected to have a positive impact on the market during the Corn hydrolysate Market Forecast period.

At the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was observed that almost all the sectors of the economy were adversely affected worldwide, and the Corn hydrolysate Market Analysis has witnessed the same adverse effects due to the complete lockdown and the closure of the nutraceutical industry, cosmetic industry and the food industry. There is an improvement in the conditions with time and almost all the sectors of the economy resumed their operations after the upliftment of the restrictions due to COVID-19.

Moreover, there is an improvement in situations among food manufacturing industries due to the availability of raw materials which ultimately helps the industry to increase production and is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market. Furthermore, the increase in demand for nutritional food products coupled with the increase in inclination of consumers toward health and wellness made them opt for corn hydrolysate products which ultimately take care of their skin, and hair and help in the prevention of measure diseases to take place which make a positive impact on the market.

The corn hydrolysate market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to growth in awareness of plant-based proteins. In addition, an increase in the trend for vegans among consumers, which results in the shifting the consumer preference to plant-based proteins rather than animal protein is also expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, corn hydrolysate protein is a source of safe, natural, and vegetarian ingredients for different food products. Furthermore, it can be used to substitute monosodium glutamate (MSG) ingredients. Corn hydrolysate, thus, has great market potential as MSG is used in high volume in packaged food and the bakery industry. Flavor and preferences of the consumer are the key attraction for the leading market players with huge investments in the industry due to the rise in the Corn hydrolysate Market Demand market for effective taste. The manufacturers adopt new strategies to expand their operations in the market which are new product launches and product innovations. The new launches are anticipated to help the manufacturers to fulfill the need of their customers and ensure better market coverage. Furthermore, an increase in R&D efforts in the corn hydrolysate industry makes a positive impact on the market.

Some of the key players in the Corn hydrolysate industry include - ADM, Tate & Lyle PLC, Sensient Technologies, Döhler GmbH, Exter B.V., Cargill, Ingredients Inc., Givaudan SA, Kerry Group Plc, Crescent Biotech Parchem, et-chem, Roquette Frères, Gaoyuan, and EWG Skin deep.

Key Findings of Study

By application, the test enhancer, segment dominated the global market in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the market Corn hydrolysate Market Opportunity.

By form, the syrup segment accounted for a major Corn hydrolysate Market Share in the corn hydrolysate market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the corn hydrolysate forecast period.

By end user, the food and beverage industry segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, North America accounted for highest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

