Goliath Reports High-Grade Gold Mineralization in 96% Of First Batch Drill Hole Assays Up to 24.78 g/t AuEq Over 11.00 Meters Within Surebet Zone’s 1.6 Square Kilometer Area, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Hole GD-22-58 collared from South Cliff Stepout Pad intercepted high-grade gold mineralization containing 24.80 gpt AuEq (22.03 gpt Au and 127.62 gpt Ag) over 11.00 meters* including 38.70 gpt AuEq (34.42 gpt Au and 197.45 gpt Ag) over 7.00 meters* and 44.47 gpt AuEq (39.60 gpt Au and 224.10 gpt Ag) over 6.07 meters*.

An accompanying infographic is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6690bbd-a3b5-42f7-8363-7934118994be Hole GD-22-49 collared from Pad A intersected high-grade gold mineralization containing 21.30 gpt AuEq (20.46 gpt Au and 40.06 gpt Ag) over 7.77 meters*, including 27.55 gpt AuEq (26.47 gpt Au and 51.551 gpt Ag) over 6.00 meters*. Additional high-grade gold-mineralized intervals above the main Surebet Zone in this hole include 6.93 gpt AuEq (6.74 gpt Au and 7.46 gpt Ag) over 4.00 meters* and 3.37 gpt AuEq (3.27 gpt Au and 2.79 gpt Ag) over 4.00 meters*.

An accompanying infographic is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa42e89c-fe05-4027-9274-212354649c2c Hole GD-22-48 collared from North Rubble intersected high-grade gold mineralization containing 12.61 gpt AuEq (6.98 gpt Au and 441.59 gpt Ag) over 11.00 meters* including 15.37 gpt AuEq (8.42 gpt Au and 537.57 Ag) over 9.00 meters* and 32.84 gpt AuEq (18.20 gpt Au and 1141.70 gpt Ag) over 4.00 meters*. Additional intervals of gold-mineralization occurring below the main Surebet Zone assayed up to 1.15 gpt AuEq (0.75 gpt Au and 29.40 gpt Ag) over 1 meter*.

An accompanying infographic is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dccfad29-7e9e-4b24-b136-fae155c617df Hole GD-22-46 collared from North Rubble intersected high-grade gold mineralization containing 8.91 gpt AuEq (5.63 gpt Au and 240.00 gpt Ag) over 9.10 meters* including 13.19 gpt AuEq (8.77 gpt Au and 322.59 gpt Ag) over 5.77 meters*.

An accompanying infographic is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/231970db-f935-4604-a095-e12b746bc213 Hole GD-22-53 collared from South Cliff Stepout Pad intercepted multiple intervals of high-grade gold-mineralization consisting of 10.26 gpt AuEq (9.98 gpt Au and 10.34 gpt Ag) over 9.70 meters* including 15.29 gpt AuEq (14.89 gpt Au and 14.21 gpt Ag) over 6.48 meters* and 39.52 gpt AuEq (39.13 gpt Au and 17.26 gpt Ag) over 2.20 meters*. Additional gold-mineralized intervals above and below the main Surebet Zone include 13.12 gpt AuEq (11.70 gpt Au and 54.60 gpt Ag) over 1 meter and 8.23 gpt AuEq (7.52 gpt Au and 59.50 gpt Ag) over 1 meter*.

An accompanying infographic is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed80ef0c-c85c-4b6d-a976-3175c735f071 Hole GD-22-50 collared from Pad A intersected high-grade gold mineralization containing 6.15 gpt AuEq (5.97 gpt Au and 4.34 gpt Ag) over 6.30 meters*, including 11.89 gpt AuEq (11.61 gpt Au and 6.84 gpt Ag) over 3.16 meters*. Additional gold-mineralized intervals above and below the main Surebet Zone in this hole include 1.39 gpt AuEq (1.35 gpt Au and 1.38 gpt Ag) over 11.10 meters* and 2.07 gpt AuEq (2.05 gpt Au and 0.56 gpt Ag) over 4.10 meters* respectively.

An accompanying infographic is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf969a7f-016d-4025-b374-5e679b1ba364 Hole GD-22-71 collared from Pad 16 intersected high-grade gold mineralization containing 7.59 gpt AuEq (5.52 gpt Au and 152.89 gpt Ag) over 11.00 meters* including 13.29 gpt AuEq (9.86 gpt Au and 259.24 gpt Ag) over 6.00 meters*. Additional gold-mineralized intervals above and below the main Surebet Zone include 34.67 gpt AuEq (32.30 gpt Au and 63.70 gpt Ag) over 2.00 meters* and 1.91 gpt AuEq (1.85 gpt Au and 1.54 gpt Ag) over 10.00 meters*.

An accompanying infographic is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7487e35-0d71-47c0-9d3e-514c89d83f83 Hole GD-22-68 collared from Pad 16 intersected multiple intervals of gold mineralization assaying up to 4.99 gpt AuEq (4.74 gpt Au and 9.31 gpt Ag) over 6 meters*, including 13.27 gpt AuEq (13.05 gpt Au and 20.55 gpt Ag) over 2.00 meters*.

An accompanying infographic is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b42e550c-9855-4bf7-b5ff-02af8601cb65 Hole GD-22-36 collared from Pad 11 intersected high-grade gold mineralization containing 12.23 gpt AuEq (12.19 gpt Au and 1.70 gpt Ag) over 3.00 meters*. The sampling of this hole started in gold mineralization grading 36.37 gpt Au over 1 meter and remains open above.

An accompanying infographic is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac707291-a092-4a4f-a8d6-b8aa862ef7b1 Hole GD-22-44 collared from Pad 11 intersected 3.46 gpt AuEq (3.44 gpt Au and 0.61 gpt Ag) over 3.00 meters*, including 8.06 gpt AuEq (8.04 gpt Au and 0.64 gpt Ag) over 1.00 meters*. The hole ended in gold mineralization of 2.24 gpt AuEq over 1 meter and remains open to depth.

An accompanying infographic is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02fb2148-03be-4f40-9a07-02201c6373cc Hole GD-22-73 collared from Pad 1 intersected 1.33 gpt AuEq (1.20 gpt Au and 4.12 gpt Ag) over 28.59 meters*. The hole also intercepted a series of additional intervals that assayed up to 4.08 gpt AuEq (3.94 gpt Au and 1.40 gpt Ag) over 3 meters*.

An accompanying infographic is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2044e30-f9b6-41fa-baaa-f1b649862c9c Hole GD-22-65 collared from Northwest Pad intersected 3.80 gpt AuEq (2.78 gpt Au and 43.40 gpt Ag) over 3.00 meters* including 5.51 gpt AuEq (4.05 gpt Au and 62.05 gpt Ag) over 2.00 meters*.

96% (or 27 of 28) of widely spaced drill holes assayed this year from within the 1.6 square kilometer area on Surebet Zone intersected broad high-grade intervals of high-grade gold-silver mineralization demonstrating the continuity of this newly discovered large gold system. Assays are pending for 43 additional holes from pads 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 13, 17, Midwest, West of NE Fault and G, all located within the Surebet Zone that remains open. Assays will be released once received, compiled, and interpreted (see map below).

An accompanying infographic is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff3d285f-0180-4b57-841c-672bd4f4ba8c 98% (or 53 of 54) of widely spaced drill holes assayed to date (24 in 2021 and 27 in 2022) within the 1.6 square kilometer Surebet Zone has intersected broad high-grade intervals of gold-silver mineralization.



48% of all 92 drill holes (or 44) drilled in 2021/22 within the 1.6 square kilometer Surebet Zone area intercepted intervals >10 meters* containing galena, sphalerite and pyrrhotite. In 2021, 25 % of drill holes (or 6 out of 24) intercepted intervals greater than 10 meters* of galena, sphalerite and pyrrhotite, whereas in 2022, 56 % of drill holes (or 38 out of 68) intercepted intervals greater than 10 meters* of galena, sphalerite and pyrrhotite.

Assays have also shown that a number of holes contain high-grade gold-silver mineralization in base-metal-free quartz-breccia and quartz-vein-stockwork not directly associated with galena and/or sphalerite, further confirming the presence of free gold in the system that include GD-22-36 and GD-22-44 (see images above).

Goliath worked closely with independent advisors and consultants including Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Dr. Simon Dominy, Colorado School of Mines and SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. in the early planning and designing of the 2022 drill program focussed on infill drilling pierce points that could be used for a future maiden inferred resource estimate within the 1.6 square kilometer mineralized area of the Surebet Zone contingent on assay results.

The weighted average width* and grade of the Surebet Zone when combined with the 2021 and 2022 results totaling 53 holes (assays still pending on 43 holes) are:





Interval* Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AuEq (gpt) 5.64 4.75 75.8 0.017 0.43 0.44 6.14

Assays have confirmed that the high-grade Surebet Zone covers at least 1.6 square kilometers demarked by an area that spans from North Rubble, west-southwest 1.2 km to Pad 1 (that remains open to the North and West), southwest 750 m to Pad 11 and east 750 m to Pad A (which remains open to the East and East-Southeast) (see map above).

Multiple exploratory scout holes with up to 1.2 km step-outs from the Surebet Zone were drilled to test the lower underlying Hazelton volcanics on the property. From these holes, fifteen (15) out of 18 intersected gold mineralization confirming the presence of a very large gold mineralizing system covering 5.25 square kilometers that remains open. Scout drilling at Pad J located 1.5 km southeast below the Surebet Main outcrop in the Hazelton volcanics (eastern part of the East Extension), pads 15 and 9 up to 1.2 km to the southwest of Surebet Main, and New Gold located 1.2 km north of Surebet Main intersected gold mineralization of up to 1.96 gpt AuEq (1.41 gpt Au and 28.30 gpt Ag) over 1 meter* (Pad J), 1.01 gpt AuEq (0.87 gpt Au and 10.15 gpt Ag) over 1 meter* (Pad 15), 0.77 gpt AuEq (0.73 gpt Au and 0.92 gpt Ag) over 1 meter* (Pad 9) and 1.08 gpt AuEq (0.49 gpt Au and 14.65 gpt Ag) over 1 meter* (New Gold) respectively.

METALLURGICAL STUDY:

Multiple drill core samples collected during the 2022 drill campaign (24 samples from 16 widely spaced holes) have been submitted to Process Mineralogical Consulting Ltd. (PMC) to expand on last year’s metallurgical testing of the Surebet Zone and multiple Surebet surprise zones.

PMC’s metallurgical study performed on a composite sample of combined core from 16 diamond drill holes completed in 2021 demonstrated that a grinding mesh of 150 microns would recover 98.2 % of the gold without the need of acid leaching making for environmentally friendly and amenable for low-cost mining methods.

Simple gravity recovery alone captured an impressive 38.1 % of gold and 10.5 % of silver. This indicates that a processing scheme employing early gravity recovery should produce considerable gold in the form of doré bars. Gravity recovery is generally known to be the most cost-efficient means of gold recovery in the mining industry

The geochemistry of the system is void of arsenic, mercury, and other problematic/deleterious elements, making it an extremely environmentally friendly system.

The current modelled geometry of the high-grade Surebet Zone that is exposed at surface along strike for over 1 kilometer on the South Slope and down dip for 1.1 kilometer on the North Slope indicates that it may be mined underground using simple gravity to patriate the high-grade gold-silver zone. This method is typically very low impact with a minimal footprint and is known to be extremely desirable and cost effective.



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

The Surebet Zone is in an excellent location with close proximity to the communities of Alice Arm and Kitsault, situated on tide water with direct barge access to Prince Rupert (190 kilometers via the Observatory inlet/Portland inlet). The town of Kitsault is accessible by road (190 kilometers from Terrace, 300 kilometers from Prince Rupert) and has a barge landing, dock, and infrastructure capable of housing at least 300 people, including high-tension power. Additional infrastructure in the area includes the Dolly Varden Silver Mine Road (only 8 kilometers to the East of the Surebet discovery) with direct road access to Alice Arm barge landing (18 kilometers to the south of the Surebet discovery) and high-tension power (25 kilometers to the East of Surebet discovery). The city of Terrace (population 16,000) provides access to railway, major highways, and airport with supplies (food, fuel, lumber, etc.), while the town of Prince Rupert (population 12,000) is located on the coast and houses an international container seaport also with direct access to railway and an airport with supplies (food, fuel, lumber, etc.).

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55d4f117-38f5-4cdc-af36-a19517851292

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a9c0e8d-832d-415b-93b4-f56d660d6c78



100% of all 24 holes drilled during the 2021 maiden campaign totalling 5,332 meters intersected significant high-grade gold-silver mineralization over 1 km of strike and 1.1 km of down dip extent. GD-21-03 intersected 6.37 gpt AuEq (4.46 gpt Au and 122.13 gpt Ag) over 35.72 meters*. The average grade and width from all 24 holes assayed 6.29 gpt AuEq (4.35 gpt Au and 104.94 gpt Ag) over 5.87 meters* respectively, demonstrating excellent continuity of the Surebet Zone and grades.



The Company is looking to engage a consulting firm to initiate a Water Quality Baseline Study at its Surebet Zone discovery.

Goliath has more than doubled its land package in the area from 23,859 hectares to 52,756 hectares covering key terrain with strong additional discovery potential.



TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the “Company” or “Goliath”) is pleased to report the first set of assay results of the 2022 drill campaign have confirmed the Surebet Zone covers at least 1.6 square kilometers at its 100% controlled Golddigger Property (the “Property”), Golden Triangle, B.C. Twenty-seven (27) out of 28 or 96% of these holes assayed this year from the Surebet Zone intersected broad high-grade intervals of gold-silver mineralization demonstrating the continuity of this newly discovered large gold system. The Surebet Zone is demarked by an area that spans from North Rubble to Pad 1, Pad 11 and Pad A and remains open. Assays are still pending on 43 holes from pads 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 13, 17, Midwest, West of NE Fault and G, all located within the Surebet Zone. They will be released once received, compiled, and interpreted (see map above).

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Geologic/Technical Director of Crescat Capital, a strategic investor in Goliath Resources, states: "This first batch of assays from the Surebet Zone provides an early picture of where this story is headed. Many of these holes were drilled early in the season from drill pads lower in elevation that were accessible before snow melted at higher elevations. Therefore, these are predominantly located around the lower margins of the Surebet Zone. Given that virtually all of these holes have encountered significant mineralization across this important structure in line with results from holes drilled last season, predominantly along the upper outcropping margin of Surebet, we can now start to conjecture the Surebet Zone is continuous over a footprint of approximately 1.6 sq km. It is seldom one can become confident about such a vein target in such a short period of time. Results from holes still in the lab will soon give us a picture of continuity of mineralization within the interior of the Surebet Zone. Given visual indications from core discussed by Goliath in previous news releases, I am very hopeful that continuity of the structure will be strong. As for any vein system, grades will be higher and lower from place to place and high-grade shoots will inevitably take shape with more drilling, but we can already see Surebet is continuous, extensive, thick, and overall, high-grade.”

Roger Rosmus, Founder and CEO of Goliath Resources, states: “Assays from within the Surebet Zone encompassing a 1.6 square kilometer area has shown a 98% hit rate with 27 holes from this year and 24 from 2021 intersecting significant widths of high grade gold-silver mineralization. This demonstrates excellent continuity of this newly discovered large gold system. This is an exceptional result for an exploratory drill program considering the vast distances between the holes and it remains open. With just over 31,500 meters of drilling and roughly $20M spent in the ground, our long-term shareholders have seen a significant ROI based on results to date. We are clearly onto a once in a lifetime large gold discovery. Based on assay results and information gained during the field season, Goliath has more than doubled its land package from 23,859 hectares to 52,756 hectares covering key terrain with strong additional discovery potential in a world class geological setting and geopolitical safe jurisdiction. The extensive new data acquired from our 2022 program shows enormous untapped gold potential for 2023 and beyond. We believe we could be seeing the tip of the iceberg based on the enormous gold mineralizing system confirmed with assays to extend for 5.25 square km that remains open. We look forward to reporting assays on the remaining 43 drill holes from the 2022 drill campaign with much anticipation.”

Hole GD-22-58 collared from South Cliff Stepout Pad (330 meters step-out to the East from Surebet Main) intercepted high-grade gold mineralization containing 24.80 gpt AuEq (22.03 gpt Au and 127.62 gpt Ag) over 11.00 meters* including 38.70 gpt AuEq (34.42 gpt Au and 197.45 gpt Ag) over 7.00 meters* and 44.47 gpt AuEq (39.60 gpt Au and 224.99 gpt Ag) over 6.07 meters*.

Hole GD-22-49 collared from Pad A, located 750 meters South of Surebet Main outcrop, on the East side of the Northeast Fault in the East Extension zone, intercepted 3 mineralized intervals consisting of 21.30 gpt AuEq (20.46 gpt Au and 40.06 gpt Ag) over 7.77 meters*, including 27.55 gpt AuEq (26.47 gpt Au and 51.55 gpt Ag) over 6.00 meters* hosted in the Hazelton volcanics. Additional gold-mineralized intervals above the principal mineralized zone in this hole include 6.93 gpt AuEq (6.74 gpt Au and 7.46 gpt Ag) over 4.00 meters* hosted in the Hazelton sediments and 3.37 gpt AuEq (3.27 gpt Au and 2.79 gpt Ag) over 4.00 meters* hosted in the Hazelton volcanics. Pad A is located 300 m west of Pad G, where drilling intersected a 76.01 meter* mineralized interval consisting of a series of pyrrhotite, galena and sphalerite-rich veins, stringers and semi-massive to massive fine-grained sulphides (assays pending) similar to what has been observed in drill holes from pad A. The New East Extension zone remains open to the East and Southeast.

Other highlights include: hole GD-22-48 collared from North Rubble (270 meters Northwest of Surebet Main outcrop) which intersected 12.61 gpt AuEq (6.98 gpt Au and 441.59 gpt Ag) over 11.00 meters* including 15.37 gpt AuEq (8.42 gpt Au and 537.57 Ag) over 9.00 meters and 32.84 gpt AuEq (18.20 gpt Au and 1141.70 gpt Ag) over 4.00 meters; hole GD-22-46 collared from North Rubble (270 meters Northwest of Surebet Main outcrop) which intersected 8.91 gpt AuEq (5.63 gpt Au and 240.00 gpt Ag) over 9.10 meters* including 13.19 gpt AuEq (8.77 gpt Au and 322.59 gpt Ag) over 5.77 meters*; hole GD-22-71 collared from Pad 16 (460 meters step-out to the Southwest from Surebet Main) which intersected 7.59 gpt AuEq (5.52 gpt Au and 152.89 gpt Ag) over 11.00 meters* including 13.29 gpt AuEq (9.86 gpt Au and 259.24 gpt Ag) over 6.00 meters*; hole GD-22-68 collared from Pad 16 (460 meters step-out to the Southwest from Surebet Main) which intersected multiple intervals of gold mineralization assaying up to 4.99 gpt AuEq (4.74 gpt Au and 9.31 gpt Ag) over 6 meters*, including 13.27 gpt AuEq (13.05 gpt Au and 20.55 gpt Ag) over 2.00 meters*; hole GD-22-53 collared from South Cliff Stepout Pad (330 meters step-out to the East from Surebet Main) which intercepted multiple intervals of gold-mineralization consisting of 10.26 gpt AuEq (9.98 gpt Au and 10.34 gpt Ag) over 9.70 meters* including 15.29 gpt AuEq (14.89 gpt Au and 14.21 gpt Ag) over 6.48 meters* and 39.52 gpt AuEq (39.13 gpt Au and 17.26 gpt Ag) over 2.20 meters*; hole GD-22-36 collared from Pad 11 (1 km Southwest of Surebet Main) which intersected high-grade gold mineralization containing 12.23 gpt AuEq (12.19 gpt Au and 1.70 gpt Ag) over 3.00 meters*; hole GD-22-44 collared from Pad 11 (1 km Southwest of Surebet Main) which intersected 3.46 gpt AuEq (3.44 gpt Au and 0.61 gpt Ag) over 3.00 meters*, including 8.06 gpt AuEq (8.04 gpt Au and 0.64 gpt Ag) over 1.00 meters*; hole GD-22 73 collared from Pad 1 (1.2 km step-out to the West from Surebet Main) which intersected 1.33 gpt AuEq (1.20 gpt Au and 4.12 gpt Ag) over 28.59 meters* and hole GD-22-65 collared from Northwest Pad (500 meters step-out to the Northwest from Surebet Main) which intersected 3.80 gpt AuEq (2.78 gpt Au and 43.40 gpt Ag) over 3.00 meters* including 5.51 gpt AuEq (4.05 gpt Au and 62.05 gpt Ag) over 2.00 meters*.

Multiple exploratory scout holes with up to 1.2 km step-outs from the Surebet Zone were drilled to test the lower underlying Hazelton volcanics above sediments that host the high-grade gold-silver system. Of these holes, fifteen (15) out of 18 intersected gold mineralization confirming the presence of massive gold mineralizing system covering 5.25 square kilometers that remains open. Scout drilling at Pad J located 1.5 km southeast below the Surebet Main outcrop in the Hazelton volcanics (most eastern part of the New Extension Discovery), pads 15 and 9 located up to 1.5 km to the southwest of Surebet Main, and New Gold located 1.2 km north of Surebet Main intersected gold mineralization of up to 1.96 gpt AuEq (1.41 gpt Au and 28.30 gpt Ag) over 1 meter* (Pad J), 1.01 gpt AuEq (0.87 gpt Au and 10.15 gpt Ag) over 1 meter* (Pad 15), 0.77 gpt AuEq (0.73 gpt Au and 0.92 gpt Ag) over 1 meter* (Pad 9) and 1.08 gpt AuEq (0.49 gpt Au and 14.65 gpt Ag) over 1 meter* (New Gold) respectively. The assays have confirmed the presence of an extensive gold-mineralizing system that extends far beyond and below the Surebet Zone of 1.6 square km in both the Hazelton sediments and lower volcanics covering 5.25 square km and remains open. A summary of all reported holes and intervals can be found in Table 1 below.

Table 1: Selected 2022 Golddigger drill hole assay results.

Pad Hole From

(m) To (m) Interval

* (m) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) AuEq

(gpt) North

Rubble



















































GD-22-48



























Interval 142.00 153.00 11.00 6.91 441.59 0.06 0.57 0.46 12.61 Including 143.00 152.00 9.00 8.42 537.57 0.07 0.69 0.56 15.37 Including 143.00 147.00 4.00 18.20 1141.70 0.15 1.38 1.05 32.83 Including 145.00 147.00 2.00 33.40 1621.00 0.25 2.33 1.99 54.64 Including 146.00 147.00 1.00 56.40 2270.00 0.35 3.19 2.60 86.01 Interval 160.00 161.00 1.00 0.75 29.40 0.01 0.05 0.04 1.14 Interval 172.00 173.00 1.00 0.69 15.55 0.01 0.13 0.15 1.01 GD-22-46











Interval 130.20 139.30 9.10 5.63 240.01 0.04 0.54 0.42 8.91 Including 132.20 137.97 5.77 8.77 322.59 0.05 0.67 0.62 13.19 Including 137.00 137.97 0.97 33.00 105.00 0.03 0.77 0.01 34.55 GD-22-51















Interval 170.00 179.00 9.00 0.26 1.47 0.00 3.02 2.32 1.07 Including 170.00 172.00 2.00 1.70 29.53 0.01 0.23 0.15 2.22 Interval 196.00 198.00 2.00 5.74 75.72 0.01 0.05 2.24 7.87 Including 196.00 197.00 1.00 11.35 145.00 0.01 0.09 4.11 15.34 Pad A



























































































































GD-22-50











































Interval 67.00 78.10 11.10 1.35 1.38 0.01 0.00 0.03 1.39 Including 68.00 78.10 10.10 1.46 1.47 0.01 0.00 0.03 1.50 Including 75.62 78.10 2.48 2.53 2.53 0.01 0.01 0.07 2.61 Interval 103.70 110.00 6.30 5.97 4.34 0.01 0.01 0.20 6.15 Including 104.70 109.00 4.30 8.66 5.67 0.02 0.02 0.29 8.91 Including 104.70 107.86 3.16 11.61 6.84 0.02 0.02 0.31 11.89 Including 105.74 106.84 1.10 29.20 13.65 0.02 0.05 0.61 29.74 Interval 162.90 167.00 4.10 2.05 0.56 0.01 0.00 0.02 2.07 Including 165.00 167.00 2.00 2.84 0.33 0.01 0.00 0.02 2.86 Including 166.00 167.00 1.00 4.22 0.40 0.00 0.01 0.02 4.24 Interval 211.00 212.00 1.00 36.30 25.60 0.01 0.56 0.03 36.82 GD-22-49



































Interval 67.15 75.00 7.85 1.84 1.94 0.01 0.00 0.05 1.90 Including 70.00 74.00 4.00 3.27 2.79 0.01 0.00 0.08 3.36 Including 70.00 71.00 1.00 8.38 6.44 0.02 0.00 0.07 8.53 Interval 97.00 101.00 4.00 6.74 7.46 0.01 0.10 0.11 6.93 Including 99.00 101.00 2.00 13.35 13.39 0.01 0.19 0.20 13.69 Including 100.00 101.00 1.00 24.30 23.50 0.01 0.37 0.38 24.93 Interval 113.23 121.00 7.77 20.46 40.06 0.01 0.76 0.16 21.30 Including 115.00 121.00 6.00 26.47 51.55 0.01 0.98 0.20 27.55 Including 116.00 117.70 1.70 92.75 176.90 0.03 3.42 0.64 96.42 GD-22-47



Interval 66.55 69.60 3.05 3.78 3.38 0.01 0.11 0.07 3.91 Including 68.65 69.60 0.95 11.95 9.47 0.01 0.33 0.19 12.30 GD-22-42











Interval 80.40 87.35 6.95 0.56 8.69 0.01 0.06 0.26 0.84 Including 81.40 82.40 1.00 1.93 38.30 0.04 0.29 1.72 3.48 Interval 90.00 91.00 1.00 3.70 1.99 0.01 0.01 0.08 3.78 GD-22-39















Interval 74.30 76.00 1.70 1.29 2.35 0.01 0.00 0.02 1.34 Including 74.30 75.00 0.70 1.90 2.35 0.00 0.00 0.02 1.94 Interval 81.89 87.00 5.11 0.73 3.47 0.01 0.03 0.07 0.84 Including 85.00 86.00 1.00 1.55 1.63 0.01 0.00 0.01 1.59 Pad 16























































































































GD-22-71



























Interval 180.00 182.00 2.00 32.30 63.70 0.02 1.54 1.93 34.67 Interval 228.00 229.00 1.00 4.24 24.50 0.02 0.07 1.43 5.35 Interval 233.00 244.00 11.00 5.52 152.89 0.02 0.16 0.36 7.59 Including 237.00 243.00 6.00 9.86 259.24 0.02 0.25 0.53 13.29 Including 241.00 243.00 2.00 25.78 30.10 0.01 0.50 0.55 26.62 Interval 270.00 273.00 3.00 0.69 1.10 0.01 0.00 0.02 0.73 Including 272.00 273.00 1.00 1.23 1.06 0.01 0.00 0.02 1.26 GD-22-78























Interval 237.00 238.00 1.00 0.98 2.73 0.01 0.02 0.22 1.15 Interval 250.00 254.00 4.00 1.86 4.89 0.01 0.09 0.09 2.01 Including 253.00 254.00 1.00 5.40 7.66 0.01 0.21 0.21 5.69 Interval 276.00 286.00 10.00 1.85 1.54 0.01 0.00 0.05 1.91 Including 276.00 278.00 2.00 5.16 3.63 0.02 0.00 0.04 5.25 Including 276.00 277.00 1.00 8.39 4.71 0.03 0.00 0.04 8.50 GD-22-68











































Interval 97.00 99.00 2.00 1.61 99.37 0.01 2.35 0.16 3.70 Including 98.00 99.00 1.00 2.99 192.00 0.01 4.53 0.13 6.92 Interval 179.00 187.00 8.00 0.59 17.15 0.02 0.37 0.33 1.12 Including 180.00 184.00 4.00 0.98 27.60 0.02 0.63 0.54 1.85 Including 180.00 182.00 2.00 1.71 51.15 0.04 1.17 0.84 3.23 Including 181.00 182.00 1.00 2.61 59.80 0.01 1.56 1.13 4.49 Interval 206.00 212.00 6.00 0.57 8.54 0.01 0.15 0.27 0.88 Including 208.00 209.00 1.00 2.32 22.40 0.01 0.48 0.67 3.13 Interval 215.00 221.00 6.00 4.74 9.31 0.02 0.12 0.14 4.99 Including 215.00 218.00 3.00 9.04 17.35 0.03 0.25 0.26 9.50 Including 216.00 218.00 2.00 13.05 20.55 0.03 0.34 0.32 13.63 GD-22-64















Interval 96.00 99.00 3.00 0.67 19.40 0.01 0.32 0.14 1.09 Including 98.00 99.00 1.00 1.53 55.00 0.01 0.94 0.26 2.66 Interval 226.00 227.00 1.00 0.72 53.20 0.04 0.86 2.88 3.28 Interval 326.00 329.00 3.00 0.56 83.20 0.00 2.05 0.82 2.71 Including 326.00 327.00 1.00 0.63 224.00 0.01 5.61 1.20 5.90 GD-22-74



Interval 84.00 85.00 1.00 0.29 18.35 0.01 0.46 1.15 1.31 Interval 235.55 236.70 1.15 1.69 4.99 0.01 0.01 0.03 1.78 South

Cliff

Stepout















































GD-22-58











Interval 378.00 389.00 11.00 22.03 127.62 0.02 1.79 1.12 24.80 Including 379.00 386.00 7.00 34.42 197.45 0.03 2.80 1.74 38.70 Including 379.00 385.07 6.07 39.60 224.99 0.03 3.20 1.95 44.47 Including 382.00 384.00 2.00 110.10 395.00 0.03 6.19 2.34 118.22 GD-22-53



































Interval 233.40 234.40 1.00 1.77 2.70 0.01 0.06 0.09 1.88 Interval 311.06 312.00 0.94 1.27 4.29 0.01 0.07 0.30 1.52 Interval 327.00 328.00 1.00 11.70 54.60 0.01 1.25 0.60 13.12 Interval 351.30 361.00 9.70 9.98 10.33 0.01 0.13 0.20 10.26 Including 352.42 360.00 7.58 12.75 12.52 0.01 0.16 0.25 13.09 Including 352.42 358.90 6.48 14.89 14.21 0.01 0.19 0.29 15.29 Including 354.50 357.82 3.32 27.32 22.17 0.01 0.30 0.49 27.96 Including 354.50 356.70 2.20 39.12 17.26 0.01 0.12 0.27 39.52 Interval 381.00 382.00 1.00 7.52 59.50 0.01 0.01 0.01 8.23 Pad 11



































GD-22-36



Interval 38.00 41.00 3.00 12.19 1.70 0.00 0.02 0.02 12.23 Including 38.00 39.00 1.00 36.30 3.95 0.00 0.03 0.02 36.37 GD-22-38











Interval 191.00 201.00 10.00 0.83 1.63 0.00 0.03 0.06 0.90 Including 197.00 201.00 4.00 1.61 2.54 0.00 0.06 0.12 1.73 Including 200.00 201.00 1.00 3.35 4.77 0.01 0.13 0.28 3.61 GD-22-44















Interval 152.00 153.10 1.10 1.66 5.05 0.00 0.10 0.07 1.80 Interval 161.00 162.00 1.00 2.18 1.47 0.01 0.01 0.22 2.34 Interval 216.00 219.00 3.00 3.44 0.61 0.00 0.00 0.01 3.46 Including 216.00 217.00 1.00 8.04 0.64 0.00 0.00 0.01 8.06 GD-22-41 Interval 67.07 68.00 0.93 2.52 1.52 0.01 0.00 0.05 2.58 Pad 1



















































GD-22-73































Interval 398.10 402.00 3.90 0.88 11.44 0.01 0.19 0.79 1.52 Including 398.10 399.00 0.90 2.53 44.10 0.01 0.75 3.15 5.04 Interval 440.00 443.00 3.00 3.94 1.40 0.01 0.02 0.17 4.08 Including 440.00 442.00 2.00 5.64 1.82 0.02 0.03 0.25 5.83 Interval 448.79 477.38 28.59 1.20 4.12 0.02 0.03 0.09 1.33 Including 456.00 476.25 20.25 1.55 5.04 0.02 0.04 0.12 1.71 Including 461.00 476.25 15.25 1.75 4.79 0.02 0.04 0.07 1.88 Interval 507.00 508.00 1.00 1.11 2.23 0.01 0.01 0.05 1.19 GD-22-79















Interval 175.00 176.00 1.00 0.66 240.00 0.03 0.04 0.02 3.54 Interval 340.00 345.00 5.00 0.62 3.41 0.01 0.05 0.66 1.05 Including 343.00 345.00 2.00 0.71 3.62 0.01 0.05 1.50 1.60 Interval 360.00 361.00 1.00 1.14 4.33 0.01 0.04 0.06 1.25 GD-22-61 Interval 263.00 264.10 1.10 6.55 0.38 0.01 0.00 0.01 6.57 North-

west







































GD-22-65



Interval 309.50 312.50 3.00 2.78 43.40 0.03 0.69 0.43 3.80 Including 309.50 311.50 2.00 4.05 62.05 0.03 1.00 0.61 5.51 GD-22-52















Interval 336.00 339.00 3.00 1.74 5.08 0.01 0.08 0.07 1.88 Including 337.00 338.00 1.00 4.97 10.40 0.01 0.22 0.15 5.27 Interval 348.47 352.50 4.03 0.27 6.11 0.01 0.12 0.09 0.44 Including 348.47 349.50 1.03 0.62 19.15 0.02 0.43 0.24 1.15 GD-22-62



Interval 258.74 263.00 4.26 0.23 13.67 0.01 0.21 0.41 0.70 Including 258.74 259.84 1.10 0.71 48.30 0.03 0.75 1.39 2.34 GD-22-57



Interval 225.00 227.83 2.83 0.67 4.64 0.01 0.06 0.05 0.79 Including 226.98 227.83 0.85 0.97 8.77 0.01 0.20 0.16 1.25 Pad J











GD-22-25



Interval 70.80 74.09 3.29 0.19 23.85 0.20 0.03 0.00 0.77 Including 71.90 73.05 1.15 0.25 42.60 0.33 0.06 0.00 1.25 GD-22-26 Interval 104.20 105.20 1.00 1.41 28.30 0.14 0.03 0.01 1.96 New Gold



GD-22-33



Interval 130.00 135.00 5.00 0.18 5.89 0.10 0.00 0.01 0.40 Including 134.00 135.00 1.00 0.49 14.65 0.28 0.00 0.02 1.08 Pad 15 GD-22-29 Interval 175.00 176.00 1.00 0.87 10.15 0.01 0.01 0.01 1.01 Pad 9 GD-22-37 Interval 60.50 61.50 1.00 0.73 0.92 0.01 0.00 0.02 0.77

* Widths are reported in drill core lengths and the true widths are not known. AuEq metal values are calculated using: Au 1644.08 USD/oz, Ag 19.23 USD/oz, Cu 3.47 USD/lbs, Pb 1870.50 USD/ton and Zn 2882.50 USD/ton on October 28, 2022. There is potential for economic recovery of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc from these occurrences based on other mining and exploration projects in the same Golden Triangle Mining Camp where Goliath’s project is located such as the Homestake Ridge Gold Project (Auryn Resources Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Homestake Ridge Gold Project, prepared by Minefill Services Inc. (Bothell, Washington), dated May 29, 2020. Here, AuEq values were calculated using 3-year running averages for metal price, and included provisions for metallurgical recoveries, treatment charges, refining costs, and transportation. Recoveries for Gold were 85.5%, Silver at 74.6%, Copper at 74.6% and Lead at 45.3%. It will be assumed that Zinc can be recovered with the Copper at the same recovery rate of 74.6%. The quoted reference of metallurgical recoveries is not from Goliath’s Golddigger Project, Surebet Zone mineralization, and there is no guarantee that such recoveries will ever be achieved, unless detailed metallurgical work such as in a Feasibility Study can be eventually completed on the Golddigger Project. Table 4 below has all the drill hole collar information.

The initial 2022 assay results combined with last year’s results show that gold-silver mineralization confirmed in drill hole overlaps with the classic Surebet Zone mineralization consisting of galena, sphalerite and pyrrhotite in semi-massive to massive veins, stringers, interstitial within brecciated zones and/or as stringers throughout the core that has been confirmed in 92 holes drilled from 20 pads widely spaced over an area of 1.6 square kilometers in the Hazelton sedimentary and volcanic rocks. All 68 holes drilled within the 1.6 square kilometer area during the 2022 drill campaign intersected significant broad intervals containing galena, sphalerite and pyrrhotite, including visible gold. These drill intercepts visually mirror with the large majority exceeding the intercepts reported in this news release which contained the same mineralization (galena, sphalerite, pyrrhotite) and textures (quartz breccia/stockwork/vein) and have confirmed gold and silver assays indicating a large gold mineralized system at Surebet. The presence of gold-mineralized intervals in drill holes collared outside the 1.6 square kilometer area demarking the Surebet Zone (i.e., Pad J, Pad 9, Pad 15, New Gold) is confirmation of a much more extensive gold mineralizing system on the Golddigger property.

The Company first target generation/exploration in the Surebet area was focussed on following up on a 57 ppb Au government silt sample (96 percentile) located down stream in one of the main creeks that drains from the Surebet Zone discovery (see map above). Two weeks of prospecting and sampling with a 5 men crew, silt and rock geochemistry and a detailed study of lidar and orthophoto imagery eventually led to the Surebet Discovery. Similarly, the steeply dipping high-grade Goldswarm quartz breccia zone located 4 km along strike to the North of the Surebet Zone was discovered based on a government stream sediment sample that assayed 180 ppb Au (98 percentile)

An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9931fce3-2ff2-4ae1-8530-0a0adfc7d69a

The high grade Goldswarm discovery outcrop is situated in the sediments at an elevation of approximately 1560 meters, only 130 meters lower than the outcropping Surebet Zone in the sediments at North Rubble (1690 meters). During the 2022 field season Goliath’s crew together with an independent geologist (PhD, P.Geo) has confirmed compelling evidence that Goldswarm is directly related to Surebet and is believed to be part of the same extensive mineralizing gold system, including similar geologic setting, mineralization, textures, structures and geochemistry. The Goldswarm zone extends for 450 meters by 150 meters and is characterized by a series of high-grade quartz veins, stockwork and breccia domain that are variably mineralized with pyrite, chalcopyrite and galena hosted in a series of sedimentary units consisting of interlayered mudstone, siltstone, and sandstone similar to those found to host the Surebet Zone. The main mineralized horizon consists of a brecciated, partially sheared quartz vein that is steeply dipping 80 to 90 degrees to the West-Southwest. Channel samples assayed up to 29.70 gpt Au over 0.55 meters and 25.1 gpt Au over 0.40 meters and grab samples assayed up to up to 54.3 gpt, 47.5 gpt Au, 26.5 gpt Au and 24.5 gpt (see images above).

Both Surebet and Goldswarm were discovered based on stream sediments geochemistry (>96 percentile). The Company is planning to undertake focussed exploration and prospecting work in the headwaters of a 509 ppb Au government stream sediment sample (99 percentile) collected only 4 km to the South of Surebet in the creek that drains from the south slope of the ridge immediately south of Surebet and is believed to be part of the same extensive gold mineralizing system (see map above). This area is referred to as the “Ace In the Hole”, and is an area with very strong gold discovery potential within the same geologic domain that shows the same lithologies and initial geochemistry as seen at Surebet (see map above).

Golddigger Property

Based on the assay results obtained to date and information gained during the field season, Goliath has more than doubled the land package from 23,859 hectares to 52,756 hectares covering key terrain with strong additional discovery potential in a world class geological setting and geopolitical safe jurisdiction. The geologic team is confident that the new tenures have excellent potential to greatly expand the Company’s asset value well into the future.

The Golddigger Property is 100 % controlled covering an area of 52,756 hectares and is in the world class geological setting of the Eskay Rift within the Golden Triangle of British Columbia and within 2 kilometers of the ‘Red Line’ that is host to multiple world class deposits. The Surebet Zone is in an excellent location in close proximity to the communities of Alice Arm and Kitsault situated on tide water with direct barge access to Prince Rupert (190 kilometers via the Observatory inlet/Portland inlet). The town of Kitsault is accessible by road (190 kilometers from Terrace, 300 kilometers from Prince Rupert) and has a barge landing, dock, and infrastructure capable of housing at least 300 people, including high-tension power. Additional infrastructure in the are include the Dolly Varden Silver Mine Road (only 8 kilometers to the East of the Surebet discovery) with direct road access to Alice Arm barge landing (18 kilometers to the south of the Surebet discovery) and high-tension power (25 kilometers to the East of Surebet discovery). The city of Terrace (population 16,000) provides access to railway, major highways, and airport with supplies (food, fuel, lumber, etc.), while the town of Prince Rupert (population 12,000) is located on the coast and houses an international container seaport also with direct access to railway and an airport with supplies (food, fuel, lumber, etc.) (see maps above).

Surebet is characterized by a series of NW-SE trending structures that occur within a package of Hazelton Group sediments underlain by Hazelton volcanics and are within a few kilometers of the Red Line. All 24 diamond drill holes completed in 2021 intersected significant intervals of Au-Ag polymetallic mineralization over 1 km of strike, 1.1 km down-dip and 600 meters of vertical relief. Drill hole GD-21-03* intersected 6.37 gpt AuEq (4.46 gpt Au and 122.13 gpt Ag) over 35.72 meters and drill hole GD-21-05* intersected 12.6 gpt AuEq (8.06 gpt Au and 313.66 gpt Ag) over 6.38 meters. The average grade and width from all 24 holes* assayed 6.29 gpt AuEq (4.35 gpt Au and 104.94 gpt Ag) over 5.87 meters, respectively.

LiDAR imagery, drone imagery, and field observations have identified several additional paralleling structures within a 4 square-kilometers area. Geochemical analyses have confirmed high-grade gold-silver polymetallic mineralization within these structures. The steeply dipping Real Deal and Cloud 9 structures, as well as the off-shoot structures from the East Extension Zone, display similar mineralization, geochemistry, and textures to the Surebet Zone. Geologic observations at surface and within drill core show structural strain concentrating in the Surebet Zone along its shallower-dipping geometry. Real Deal and Cloud 9 are believed to be en-echelon structures that connect with Surebet at depth. The mineralized Surebet Zone remains open in all directions.

Table 2: Collar information for the drill holes reported in this news release.

Hole Pad Easting Northing Datum/Zone Azimuth Dip Length GD-22-25 Pad J 458880 6162001 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 120 85 347 GD-22-26 Pad J 458880 6162001 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 40 55 165 GD-22-27 Pad J 458880 6162001 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 150 55 244.81 GD-22-28 Pad 15 457354 6161838 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 20 60 111.78 GD-22-29 Pad 15 457354 6161838 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 134 70 270.12 GD-22-30 New Gold 457397 6164326 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 300 70 446 GD-22-31 Pad 15 457354 6161838 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 235 65 220 GD-22-32 Pad 9 457182 6161767 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 70 60 319 GD-22-33 New Gold 457397 6164326 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 330 55 168 GD-22-34 Pad 9 457182 6161767 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 135 70 291 GD-22-35 New Gold 457397 6164326 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 210 55 260 GD-22-36 Pad 11 457206 6162336 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 115 60 261.16 GD-22-37 Pad 9 457182 6161767 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 20 60 229 GD-22-38 Pad 11 457206 6162336 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 90 60 416 GD-22-39 Pad A 457867 6162370 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 75 60 379 GD-22-40 Lake 456701 6161753 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 125 60 386.56 GD-22-41 Pad 11 457206 6162336 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 20 60 227 GD-22-42 Pad A 457867 6162370 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 128 50 323 GD-22-43 Lake 456701 6161753 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 100 60 388 GD-22-44 Pad 11 457206 6162336 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 120 85 222 GD-22-45 Lake 456701 6161753 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 60 60 171 GD-22-46 N. Rubble 457519 6163317 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 320 55 149 GD-22-47 Pad A 457867 6162371 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 195 60 173 GD-22-48 N. Rubble 457519 6163317 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 310 70 182 GD-22-49 Pad A 457867 6162371 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 240 55 181.7 GD-22-50 Pad A 457867 6162371 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 265 55 298 GD-22-51 N. Rubble 457519 6163317 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 200 75 251 GD-22-52 Northwest 457234 6163225 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 280 60 362 GD-22-53 S. Cliff Stepout 457454 6163000 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 100 55 417 GD-22-55 Northwest 457234 6163225 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 335 55 399 GD-22-57 Northwest 457234 6163225 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 20 55 284 GD-22-58 S. Cliff Stepout 457454 6163000 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 120 55 399 GD-22-61 Pad 1 456573 6162704 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 0 60 670 GD-22-62 Northwest 456992 6163141 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 320 60 279 GD-22-64 Pad 16 457499 6162787 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 149 60 348 GD-22-65 Northwest 457234 6163225 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 133 70 324 GD-22-66 Northwest 457234 6163225 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 120 85 254 GD-22-68 Pad 16 457499 6162787 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 65 60 246 GD-22-71 Pad 16 457499 6162787 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 90 60 291 GD-22-73 Pad 1 456573 6162704 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 20 50 555 GD-22-74 Pad 16 457499 6162787 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 190 65 285 GD-22-78 Pad 16 457499 6162787 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 300 60 276 GD-22-79 Pad 1 456573 6162704 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 70 55 546

Qualified Person

Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Goliath Resource Limited projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

Other

Oriented HQ-diameter or NQ-diameter diamond drill core from the drill campaign is placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by the Company. Core boxes are transported by helicopter to the staging area, and then transported by truck to the core shack. The core is then re-orientated, meterage blocks are checked, meter marks are labelled, Recovery and RQD measurements taken, and primary bedding and secondary structural features including veins, dykes, cleavage, and shears are noted and measured. The core is then described and transcribed in MX DepositTM. Drill holes were planned using Leapfrog GeoTM and QGISTM software and data from the 2017-2021 exploration campaigns. Drill core containing quartz breccia, stockwork, veining and/or sulphide(s), or notable alteration are sampled in lengths of 0.5 to 1.5 meters. Core samples are cut lengthwise in half, one-half remains in the box and the other half is inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. Standards, blanks and duplicates were added in the sample stream at a rate of 10%. All samples are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. A transport company takes them from the core shack to the ALS labs facilities in North Vancouver. ALS is either certified to ISO 9001:2008 or accredited to ISO 17025:2005 in all of its locations. At ALS samples were processed, dried, crushed, and pulverized before analysis using the ME-MS61 and Au-SCR21 methods. For the ME-MS61 method, a prepared sample is digested with perchloric, nitric, hydrofluoric and hydrochloric acids. The residue is topped up with dilute hydrochloric acid and analyzed by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometry. Overlimits were re-analyzed using the ME-OG62 and Ag-GRA21 methods (gravimetric finish). For Au-SCR21 a large volume of sample is needed (typically 1-3kg). The sample is crushed and screened (usually to -106 micron) to separate coarse gold particles from fine material. After screening, two aliquots of the fine fraction are analysed using the traditional fire assay method. The fine fraction is expected to be reasonably homogenous and well represented by the duplicate analyses. The entire coarse fraction is assayed to determine the contribution of the coarse gold.

The reader is cautioned that grab samples are spot samples which are typically, but not exclusively, constrained to mineralization. Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources Limited is an explorer of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia and Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec. All of its projects are in world class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada.

For more information please contact:

Goliath Resources Limited

Mr. Roger Rosmus

Founder and CEO

Tel: +1-416-488-2887

roger@goliathresources.com

www.goliathresourcesltd.com

* Widths are reported in drill core lengths and the true widths are not known; AuEq metal values are calculated using: Au 1644.08 USD/oz, Ag 19.23 USD/oz, Cu 3.47 USD/lbs, Pb 1870.50 USD/ton and Zn 2882.50 USD/ton on October 28, 2022. There is potential for economic recovery of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc from these occurrences based on other mining and exploration projects in the same Golden Triangle Mining Camp where Goliath’s project is located such as the Homestake Ridge Gold Project (Auryn Resources Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Homestake Ridge Gold Project, prepared by Minefill Services Inc. (Bothell, Washington), dated May 29, 2020. Here, AuEq values were calculated using 3-year running averages for metal price, and included provisions for metallurgical recoveries, treatment charges, refining costs, and transportation. Recoveries for Gold were 85.5%, Silver at 74.6%, Copper at 74.6% and Lead at 45.3%. It will be assumed that Zinc can be recovered with the Copper at the same recovery rate of 74.6%. The quoted reference of metallurgical recoveries is not from Goliath’s Golddigger Project, Surebet Zone mineralization, and there is no guarantee that such recoveries will ever be achieved, unless detailed metallurgical work such as in a Feasibility Study can be eventually completed on the Golddigger Project.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Goliath’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the ability of Company to complete the financings and its ability to build value for its shareholders as it develops its mining properties. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Goliath. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the proposed transactions will occur, or that if the proposed transactions do occur, will be completed on the terms described above.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and Goliath is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

