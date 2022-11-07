M&A Vietnam Forum 2022 slated for late November

VIETNAM, November 7 -

HÀ NỘI — The annual merge and acquisition forum (M&A Vietnam Forum) in 2022 will be held in HCM City on November 23.

The event, organised by Vietnam Investment Review with the sponsorship of the Ministry of Planning and Investment, will be themed "Igniting new opportunities".

The M&A Vietnam Forum, expecting the participation of more than 500 delegates, will focus on M&A opportunities amid the fluctuating market, and the building of new values.

On the sidelines, a number of activities will be held to provide chances for business to meet and seek partnership.

In Việt Nam, in the first 10 months of this year, US$5.7 billion was poured into M&A deals, down 35.3 per cent year on year. — VNS