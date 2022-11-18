Magnesium’s Role in Managing Stress and Heart Health
As people age they can experience poor heart health but by supplementing with magnesium, this can prevent hormonal imbalances and maintain strong heart health.
Excessive stress can cause a cascade of imbalances, which in turn leads to acidosis, lower oxygen levels and dehydration. In a sense, stress dries the body and ages it faster and unless the right strategies are applied it does lead to deterioration.
Corticosteroids: the stress hormones that make muscles ‘squeeze’
Catecholamines are the stress hormones, which include cortisol, adrenaline and aldosterone. They're produced by the adrenal glands and directly affect the cardiovascular system. When the sympathetic nervous system (in a ‘fight or flight’ response) triggers the Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone-System (RAAS) activation, it releases a cascade of stress hormones. (REF study )
The adrenal glands are two small triangular glands that sit on top of each of the kidneys. They directly produce three essential hormones: cortisol, adrenaline and aldosterone. Cortisol (hydrocortisone) gets us ready for action and exercise.
Adrenaline (epinephrine) is a catecholamine stress hormone which stimulates the heart muscle to pump blood. When people sense they're in danger, they have a big adrenaline surge to release the energy for quick action, and the cortisol combined with insulin makes the glucose available for mitochondria in the cells to make the energy needed.
Cortisol and adrenaline help prepare the body for quick action. These hormones tend to suppress inflammation and allergic responses because the need to escape danger overrides the need for the immune system to engage, or for digestion to be completed.
When the body’s arteries and heart muscle squeeze to push blood around the circulation they do it via engagement of renin and angiotensin, which can in turn use other vasoconstrictors like vasopressin or endothelin to help push the calcium into smooth muscle cell membrane channels to create the squeeze.
Magnesium’s role in vascular smooth muscle function
The squeeze is then released and relaxed by magnesium for the return vessel expansion and blood flow. Even though nitric oxide is involved with the relaxation effect, studies have shown that magnesium has a relaxation effect independently of nitric oxide.
Magnesium (together with water) controls the cell membrane’s calcium efflux back into the extracellular spaces. This allows for relaxation and recovery of the smooth muscle in the endothelial lining of blood vessels.
This cycle of contraction and expansion, works quickly to re-balance the status quo in a healthy body. However, when the electrolyte and water balance is upset, and stress takes its toll without abatement, excessive magnesium is lost via the kidneys, and the cardiovascular system can suffer sustained drops in pH, making plasma and tissue cells more acidic as they struggle to neutralise the free radicals.
Consequentially, it can lead to free calcium moving into the soft tissue like endothelial muscle cells, causing hypercalcemia (excessive calcium) and arterial stiffening, which results in cardiovascular disease (CVD) and hypertension.
How does the body try to adjust water and electrolytes to achieve pH balance?
Aldosterone is a mineralocorticoid hormone, which is primarily involved in the regulation of electrolyte and water balance in the blood vessels via the epithelial cells of the renal tubules of the kidney. It helps the kidneys to release sodium if the body needs to release water, or to retain sodium if the body needs to hold water back in order to dilute waste concentration.
Regulation of pH is critical in this system. The electrolytes of magnesium and sodium, together with water, can help to neutralise the free radicals formed by acidic metabolic wastes, if those wastes are not adequately detoxed and excreted. If the fluids of the vascular system get dehydrated or low in electrolytes from too much stress and too many acidic waste products, they can get too thick or too thin, which affects blood pressure up or down respectively.
Aldosterone is a key marker for cardiovascular diseases: As a study by the US National Library of Medicine stated: “The level of aldosterone was found to be 20 times higher in patients with heart failure than in normal individuals. It is thought that this increase is due to the increased production of aldosterone in the adrenal glands and subsequently high AngII concentration. Aldosterone has electrolytic and metabolic effects, stimulating the development of myocardial fibrosis and facilitating cardiovascular remodelling and development of disease processes.”
The increase of aldosterone levels over time is associated with hypertension and a dehydration effect because more sodium is retained by the kidneys so that water can be retained to dilute the interstitial spaces between cells. Fluid retention is called oedema and occurs when the body doesn’t have enough electrolytes (like magnesium), water and acid-buffering resources to re-stabilise the cardiovascular system’s pH requirements.
If higher aldosterone is associated with both oedema and hypertension, and its release is triggered by increasing stress levels, then decreasing stress and replacing missing electrolytes and water can support the body’s pH balance, thereby promoting a healthier cardiovascular system.
Salt is not the problem
In the past it was thought sodium salt was a major cause of cardiovascular disease but according to a recent study carried out by the US National Library of Medicine: “Higher intakes of potassium and magnesium were both associated with reduced risks of CVD regardless of sodium intake, while lower intakes of sodium had no independent beneficial effects on CVD risk.”
Drinking water with magnesium chloride (food grade) added to it, together with either sodium bicarbonate or Himalayan sea salt, will mimic natural spring water. This charges the water and makes it work better to hydrate cells, which helps restore pH balance and cardiovascular flexibility and integrity.
Higher magnesium needs can also be met safely and effectively using daily transdermal magnesium in the form of magnesium bathing and footsoaking, and/or magnesium cream, oil or lotion. It also works as rejuvenating skin care.
