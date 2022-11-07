Big Data Analytics In Healthcare Market Size to Hit US$51.6 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Convenience Of Cloud Services And Rising Research Spending is Expected to Boost Big Data Analytics In Healthcare Market Demand.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Big Data Analytics In Healthcare Market size is estimated to reach $51.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Big data analytics can be delineated as a field that makes use of state-of-the-art analytics methods to study data that is too big (i.e., in terabytes and zettabytes), multifaceted, and miscellaneous to develop an understanding about. The prevailing use of EHRs, proliferating healthcare spending, and accruing hospitalizations have highlighted the necessity of big data analytics in healthcare which are factors set to drive the growth of Big Data Analytics in the Healthcare Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Big Data Analytics In Healthcare Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America Big Data Analytics In Healthcare Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. It is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. The availability of cloud facilities, augmenting the prevalence of diseases and viruses worldwide is said to be a preeminent driver driving the growth of Big Data Analytics in the Healthcare Market. However, a lack of skilled professionals and security threats are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Big Data Analytics In Healthcare Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Big Data Analytics In Healthcare Market Segment Analysis-By Analytics: Descriptive analytics dig deep into the past behavior of the organizations to assess the relative positive or negative impacts. This tool has emerged as the most common form of data analytics as it has become a vibrant part of over 80% of organizations in the modern-day world. For any business, judging the relative importance of their past behavior is of utmost significance as it might assist in future courses.

Big Data Analytics In Healthcare Market Segment Analysis- By End User: Healthcare facilities especially hospitals are home to an awe-inspiring sum of unprocessed data. Therefore, with an aim to process the data and figure out useful information, hospitals trust advanced analytics tools such as machines and deep learning.

Big Data Analytics In Healthcare Market Segment Analysis-By Geography: Moreover, full-fledged economies promise heavy cash flows in research from the government. Not just the government but leading players like IBM, Oracle, Stryker, and others are so stable financially that they allocate billions of dollars to research from time to time.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Big Data Analytics In Healthcare industry are -

1. GE Healthcare

2. Dell EMC

3. IBM Technology Company

4. Epic System Corporation

5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

