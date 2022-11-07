Digital Panel Meter Market Size Worth USD 4.84 Billion, Globally, by 2029 at 5.2% CAGR

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Digital Panel Meter market size is projected to grow from USD 3.12 billion in 2021 to USD 4.84 billion in 2029, at CAGR of 5.2% during forecast period;

According to our analysts, the market is anticipated to grow rapidly due to the product’s growing utility in several industries such as food & beverages, wastewater plants, oil and gas, and power generation to minimize errors during manufacturing.





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 To 2029 CAGR 5.2 % 2029 Value Projection USD 4.84 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 3.12 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 210 Segments covered Type, Application, Region Growth Drivers Rising Industrialization to Propel the Market Growth Rising Adoption of Digital Panel in Consumer Electronics Boosts the Market



Market Highlights:

Rising Demand from the Consumer Electronics Industry to Fuel Product Demand

Rising application of digital panel meter provides better viewing experience, high accuracy, and increased functionality, ultimately propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising demand from the consumer electronics industry and built-in overload protection in the meters to protect devices from fluctuating loads will spur product demand. Meanwhile, adjusting tuning circuit and responses could impede the digital panel meter market growth.

COVID-19 Impact-

Shutting Down of Industrial Activities Globally Impede Market Growth

A decent impact of COVID-19 was observed on the global market during the initial days of the pandemic. Due to the halt in industrial activities and disruptions in supply chains, various important raw materials used in manufacturing digital panel meters were on hold, affecting their demand greatly. This has led to a delay in manufacturing and an increase in the prices of essential parts.





Competitive Landscape:



Several Giants are Investing in Innovation to Strengthen their Position

Leading firm, such as Murata, is likely invest in technological advancements to enhance its current products to shape the competitive landscape. For instance, to make it ideal for various laboratory and industry applications, Murata launched a series of DC panel meters for current and voltage measurement to strengthen its position in the marketplace.



Regional Insights:

Rising Manufacturing Potential across Regions Nurtures Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific held a strong grip on the digital panel meter market share and is expected to lead the market during the projected period due to the rising manufacturing potential, backed by considerable infrastructure projects across the region.

Europe is projected to showcase exponential growth during the forecast period due to the growing industrial development across the region such as Germany and others.

North America is seen to have a decent demand due to the rapid improvement in energy sectors and rising government efforts in developing industries.





List of the Companies Profiled in the Report:

Murata Manufacturing (Japan)

Zhejiang CHINT (China)

Siemens (Germany)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Phoenix Contact (Germany)

Crouzet (France)

Carlo Gavazzi (Switzerland)

PR Electronics (Denmark)

Lascar Electronics (U.S.)

Autonics (South Korea)

Red Lion Controls (U.S.)

Trumeter (U.K.)

Precision Digital (U.S.)

Yokogawa Meters & Instrumentation (Japan)

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Rising Adoption of Process Control Devices Drives Temperature & Process Panel Meters Segment

Based on type, the market is classified into temperature & process panel meters, totalizers, and multi-input indicators & scanners. The temperature & process panel meters’ segment will dominate due to the rising demand from several industries for process control and temperature measurement.

Rising Applications of Display Segment will Favour Market Development

Based on application, the market is categorized into display voltage, display current, display temperature, and others. The display voltage segment is expected to dominate the market owing to its wide application in the power sector and industrial equipment.





Key Industry Development:



April 2021 – Murata introduced a series of DC panel meters developed for industrial and laboratory voltage and current measurement applications. The miniaturized DMR35 provides a unique bar-graph display coupled with the digital absolute value.

February 2021 – CHINT completed the data update from 2D to 3D of 17000 low-voltage components in the EPLAN software database in January 2021. It can be used in all series of EPLAN software, including the electrical design of EPLAN P8 and the 3D cabinet design of EPLAN Pro Panel.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Panel Meter Market

Global Digital Panel Meter Market Analysis (Thousand Units, USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Temperature & Process Panel Meters Totalizers Multi-Input Indicators & Scanners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Display Voltage Display Current Display Temperature Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Digital Panel Meter Market Analysis (Thousand Units, USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Temperature & Process Panel Meters Totalizers Multi-Input Indicators & Scanners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Display Voltage Display Current Display Temperature Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country United States Canada



Continued…





