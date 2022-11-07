Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Market Size Expected to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2031 | CAGR of 11.6%

Nucleic acid therapeutics market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nucleic acid therapeutics market was valued at $4.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031. The basic polymers deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) have been extensively studied over the past two decades and are now being considered as stand-alone medicinal agents. Much of the development has resulted from the realization that they perform a wide range of tasks that go beyond simple protein production and genetic information storage. Many of nucleic acid substances have regulatory authorization for usage in humans, and many are currently undergoing clinical trials. Fomivirsen, developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals in 1998 for the treatment of cytomegalovirus (CMV) retinitis, is the first ASO to be approved for use in humans. The siRNAs are double-stranded molecules with a short length of 21–23 nucleotides, synthesized chemically and are most stable. The global nucleic acid therapeutics market size is to expand as more R&D activities are conducted in an effort to create an effective treatment. the driving factors which are boosting the market during nucleic acid therapeutics market forecast are expanding government programs and investments for the development of innovative gene therapies. Spreading more consciousness about various chronic illnesses will also contribute to global nucleic acid therapeutics market growth. The nucleic acid therapeutics market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing nucleic acid therapeutics market opportunity.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key market players analyzed in the global nucleic acid therapeutics market report include Cascades, DS Smith Plc, Evergreen Packaging LLC, International Paper, MetsÃ¤ Board, Mondi Plc, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Nampak Products Ltd., Amcor Plc, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings), Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd., Sappi, Stora Enso, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Westrock, and Keystone Folding Box. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17477

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• The outbreak of the pandemic slowed down the global market growth for treatments of nucleic acid therapeutics, which in turn had a negative impact on the market revenue in 2021 and beyond.

• However, the market has already started recovering at a quick pace and is expected to get back on track very soon.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17477

The global nucleic acid therapeutics market is analyzed across products, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on size, the RNA interference [RNAi] and short interfering RNAs [siRNAs] segment contributed to more than half of the global nucleic acid therapeutics market in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. However, the Anti-Sense Oligonucleotides (ASOs) and DNA Aptamers segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the monogenetic disorders segment held more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The multi-genetic disorders segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment held nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.0% throughout the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Based on products, the RNA interference [RNAi] and short interfering RNAs [siRNAs] segment dominated the market in 2021.

• Based on application, the monogenetic disorders segment dominated the market in 2021.

• On the basis of end user, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in 2021.

• On the basis of region, North America dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Dental Consumables Market

Single Cell Multiomics Market

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success.