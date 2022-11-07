Chocolate Flavors Market size is forecast to reach US$527.5 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

An increasing consumer awareness of the nutritional benefits of chocolate flavours have readily aided the market growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chocolate Flavors Market size is estimated to reach $527.5 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Chocolate flavors are well-known for their cocoa content, which contains healthy flavonoids. The Chocolate Flavors are antioxidants with a variety of health advantages, including "heart-protecting," "anti-inflammatory," "brain stimulating," and "mood-lifting" capabilities. They're also employed as a flavoring agent in a variety of beverages and foods. Chocolate flavours' rising health benefits, owing to their nutritional benefits of increasing blood flow to the heart and breaking up clumps of white blood cells that obstruct arteries, are driving higher demand in the market. Furthermore, dark chocolate flavones are known to assist healthy blood vessel function. Additionally, as doctors at Harvard Medical School believe it could reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, and heart failure, as well as lower (LDL) cholesterol.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Chocolate Flavors market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Europe held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the presence of robust manufacturing players such as Givaudan SA, MANE Group, which facilitate the overall end-user industries such as those listed above. Moreover, westernization and premiumization trends have given the much-needed push for using such flavours including European specialties of premium white chocolate.

2. The robust growth in the application sectors such as confectionery involving white chocolate, dairy & hot drinks, bakery products, frozen products are some of the factors driving the Chocolate Flavor Market. However, as the global chocolate flavours industry is going through a perception crisis, with demand for healthy products witnessing an increase the market growth is poised to have a downward spiral.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Chocolate Flavor Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Chocolate Flavor Market Segmentation Analysis - By Application : The Chocolate Flavor market based on application can be further segmented into confectionary, dairy and hot drink, bakery product, frozen product, convenience product and others. Confectionery held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Owing to the sheer rising demand for sweets, candied nuts, chocolates like mint chocolate and white chocolate, chew gum, and other confectionary items, the confectionary market is expected to dominate.

Chocolate Flavor Market Segmentation Analysis - By Product Type : The Chocolate Flavor market based on product type can be further segmented into Bitter Chocolate, Bittersweet Chocolate, Milk Chocolate and Others. Bitter Chocolate of the product type held the highest market share in the year 2021.

Chocolate Flavor Market Segmentation Analysis - By Geography : The Chocolate Flavor market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Chocolate Flavor industry are:

1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

2. Barry Callebaut AG

3. Blommer Chocolate Company

4. Cargill, Inc.

5. Cemoi Group

