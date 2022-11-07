Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Cho and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with Republic of Korea (ROK) First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyundong and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo on November 6 to discuss the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) recent escalatory and dangerous actions.

Deputy Secretary Sherman and Vice Ministers Cho and Mori jointly condemned the DPRK’s numerous ballistic missile launches, including a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile and the reckless launch of a missile that landed near the ROK coastline. The Deputy Secretary reaffirmed the ironclad U.S. commitments to the defense of the ROK and Japan and stressed the need for the international community to stand together in holding the DPRK accountable for its continued and brazen violations of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.