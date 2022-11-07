REVILLA CALLS FOR BETTER CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION

Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. has appealed for a whole-of-nation approach in the climate change adaptation policies and practices of the country after many parts of the country were ravaged by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

It has been noted that typhoons hitting the country are getting stronger, deadlier, and more destructive each year. According to the latest report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the damage caused on agriculture and infrastructure by the recent storm already amounts to P7.3 billion. The number of casualties also climbed to 156 which is greater than the number of deaths caused by Typhoon Ulysses in 2020.

The veteran lawmaker filed a resolution in the Senate seeking an inquiry in aid of legislation on the palpable and emerging effects of climate change. In the resolution, Revilla emphasized the need to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipinos amidst the worsening threats and dangers brought about by the intensifying natural disasters.

"Bukod sa mitigation efforts na ginagawa natin para tugunan ang paglala ng climate change, dapat din natin tingnan muli ang mga polisiya at programa na mayroon tayo patungkol sa climate change adaptation at climate resilience upang mas maiwasan natin ang pagkawala ng buhay at pagkasira ng ating mga imprastraktura sa gitna ng pagtama ng climate-related disasters," Revilla said.

"Dapat magtulungan ang buong bansa, sa pangunguna ng gobyerno, kasama ang iba't ibang mga sektor ng lipunan, para mapaigting ang ating stratehiya at depensa tuwing may sakuna," the solon added.