Quebec Labour Leaders to Speak at Queen's Park Rally, Showing Solidarity With CUPE Education Workers in Fight Against Bill 28

For the first time in its 50-year history, Quebec's Common Front has endorsed job action outside of the province. CUPE Quebec Union Leaders will be at Queen's Park to protest the Ford government's Bill 28 and to show solidarity with front-line education workers.

CUPE education workers in Ontario began job action in protest of Bill 28 on November 4 with more than 10,000 bringing their message to Queen's Park. Common Front represents 420,000 members. Their solidarity adds to the messages of unity already expressed from the Quebec labour movement, including open letters of support from Syndicat du personnel professionnel de l'Éducation de Chaudière-Appalaches, Syndicat des enseignantes et enseignants des Laurentides, Syndicat de l'enseignement du Saguenay, Syndicat du soutien scolaire de l'Outaouais, Syndicat de l'enseignement de la Côte-du-Sud, La Fédération des syndicats de l'action collective, Syndicat du personnel de soutien des Trois-Lacs, Syndicat de l'enseignement du Bas-Richelieu, Alliance des intervenantes en milieu familial, Syndicat du personnel de soutien scolaire de Jonquière and Centrale des syndicats du Québec.

WHAT:

CUPE Quebec labour leaders to join political protest at Queen's Park as part of Bill 28 fightback

 

 

WHO:

Patrick Gloutney, President CUPE Quebec

 

Frédéric Brisson, General Secretary CUPE Quebec

 

Richard Delisle, Education Sector President, CUPE Quebec

 

Benoit Cowell, President, Paramedics, CUPE Quebec

 

Jocelyn Bourdon, Municipal Sector President, CUPE Quebec

 

Maxime Ste-Marie, Health Care Sector President, CUPE Quebec

 

Tulsa Valin Landry, Communication Sector President, CUPE Quebec

 

 

WHEN:

Monday, November 7 – 12:30 p.m.

 

 

WHERE:

In front of Queen's Park

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) is Canada's largest union, with 715,000 members across the country. CUPE represents workers in health care, emergency services, education, early learning and child care, municipalities, social services, libraries, utilities, transportation, airlines, and more.

