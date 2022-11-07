Hua Nan Investment Trust Selects ICE FactSet Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index for New Index Fund

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE, a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that Hua Nan has selected the ICE FactSet® Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index for its newly launched Hua Nan Carbon Neutral Index Fund.

The ICE FactSet Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted equity benchmark designed to track the performance of companies that are involved in activities which support the megatrend of reducing carbon emissions across the world. The Hua Nan Carbon Neutral Index Fund is expected to launch on November 7, 2022.

"The Hua Nan Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index Fund, benchmarked to the ICE FactSet Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index, marks the first ESG product launched that captures the megatrend around carbon intensity in Taiwan," said Magnus Cattan, Head of ICE Fixed Income and Data Services in APAC region. "As ESG is becoming a more relevant focus across the APAC region, we are pleased to continue expanding our portfolio of ESG offerings to clients for use in ETFs, ETNs and index funds, among other things."

Hua Nan Investment Trust is part of Hua Nan Financial Group, a Taiwan-based investment firm.

"We have selected the ICE FactSet Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index for our newly launched fund because it helps us look at carbon in two unique ways," said Alex Huang, Chairman of Hua Nan Investment Trust. "We are focused on offering the most innovative products to our customers and using ICE's index allows market participants to consider the green energy economies that are represented on the index and measure these companies' carbon intensity. We believe this will be an important tool in measuring carbon intensity so our customers can make the most informed ESG investments."

ICE's global family of indices serves as the performance benchmark for more than $1.5 trillion in assets managed by investors around the globe. For more information about ICE's Indices, please visit: https://www.theice.com/market-data/indices.

