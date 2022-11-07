Submit Release
Mitsubishi Electric's Factory Automation Systems Business to Launch "Automating the World" as Global Slogan

New tagline reflects company's contributions to a better world through automation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 6503 announced today it will launch "Automating the World" as the global slogan for its Factory Automation Systems business. Commercial use of the slogan will begin worldwide on November 8.

The new slogan expresses Mitsubishi Electric's goal to leverage automation for the betterment of global society by combining advanced technology, experience and know-how, and customer support as a trusted partner. The slogan was developed based on the voices of numerous Mitsubishi Electric stakeholders around the world, including customers in the field of industrial automation as well as company employees involved with Factory Automation Systems. For China in particular, the global slogan will be followed by a special subphrase "zizai linghuo", which is a unique phrase created based on a similar local phrase meaning free and flexible, to support local understanding of the global slogan.

In recent years, global society has been compelled to adapt to the growing needs for work efficiency, digitalization and decarbonization. Under Mitsubishi Electric's current medium-term business strategy through the fiscal year ending in March 2026, the company is growing its factory automation systems business with intelligent manufacturing solutions and other technological innovations that are enabling customers to respond to change by transforming their businesses. Mitsubishi Electric is also developing advanced automation technologies in other fields to enable global society to respond to pressing needs for change.

