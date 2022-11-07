DUI/Rutland Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22B4006221
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#:(802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 11/05/2022 approximately 23:58 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Mountain Road, Killington VT
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence
ACCUSED: Amanda Davies
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/05/2022, at approximately 23:58 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on East Mountain Road in the Town of Killington. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator of the vehicle as Amanda Davies (41). Through the course of the investigation Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Davies was screened for driving under the influence and subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. Davies was later released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 21, 2022
COURT: Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court