DUI/Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22B4006221

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#:(802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11/05/2022 approximately 23:58 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Mountain Road, Killington VT

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence

ACCUSED: Amanda Davies

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/05/2022, at approximately 23:58 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on East Mountain Road in the Town of Killington. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator of the vehicle as Amanda Davies (41). Through the course of the investigation Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Davies was screened for driving under the influence and subsequently taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. Davies was later released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 21, 2022

COURT: Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court