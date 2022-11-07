Payment Card and Mobile Payment Statistics – 3rd Quarter 2022

MACAU, November 7 - According to statistics released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, the total numbers of personal credit cards and debit cards issued by banks in Macao witnessed annual increases in the third quarter of 2022. The credit card and debit card turnover both decreased. On the other hand, the number and the value of transactions of local mobile payment tools both increased from a year ago.

Payment cards issued

The total number of personal credit cards issued by banks in Macao stood at 1,668,934 at end-September 2022, equivalent to a year-on-year increase of 10.5%. The total number of debit cards issued by banks in Macao reached 2,095,845, up 9.1% from the preceding year.

Credit limit granted and delinquency

At end-September 2022, credit card credit limit granted by banks in Macao was MOP47.3 billion, a rise of 5.6% from end-September 2021. Credit card receivables amounted to MOP2.4 billion, of which the rollover amount totalled MOP715.4 million, representing 29.4% of credit card receivables. The delinquency ratio, i.e. the ratio of delinquent amount overdue for more than three months to credit card receivables, increased by 0.5 percentage points to 2.9% when compared with end-September 2021.

Turnover and repayment

For the third quarter of 2022, the credit card turnover totalled MOP4.5 billion, a decline of 7.8% year-on-year. The cash advance turnover was MOP129.6 million, occupying 2.9% of total credit card turnover. The number of credit card transactions reached 6.9 million, a decrease of 1.9% from the previous year. Credit card repayments, in which payments for interest and fees are included, dropped by 11.6% from the previous year to MOP4.5 billion. Meanwhile, the number of debit card transactions other than cash withdrawals and the debit card turnover reached 301.8 thousand and MOP637.0 million respectively.

Mobile payment

The number of transactions carried out by local mobile payment tools increased by 13.8% from the previous year to 61.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. The transaction value totalled MOP6.3 billion, an increment of 18.6% from a year ago. The average amount per transaction was MOP102.4. At end-September 2022, the number of mobile payment terminals and QR code signs stood at 92.9 thousand, an increase of 10.5% year-on-year.