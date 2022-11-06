Governor Abbott Celebrates FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour In Addison

TEXAS, November 6 - November 6, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour at a welcome event in Addison as part of a worldwide tour sponsored by Coca-Cola that gives fans a chance to view the prized trophy. The Governor delivered remarks at the welcome event recognizing the importance of the World Cup Trophy in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, as well as the 2026 World Cup that will be hosted in Texas.

"It is an honor to have the FIFA World Cup Trophy here in Texas, especially because in 2026 Dallas and Houston will host the FIFA World Cup," said Governor Abbott. "The Lone Star State is a premier sports destination with passionate sports fans. As the hosts of Super Bowls, conventions, and other large events, Dallas and Houston are experienced in the logistics of world-class events. We look forward to welcoming FIFA, its sponsors, and its fans here in Texas in 2026."

The Governor was joined at the welcome event at the Addison Airport by Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages President Jean Claude Tissot, Coca-Cola Vice President of Integrated Marketing Experience North America Sue Lynne Cha, Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director Monica Paul, retired Brazilian soccer player Ricardo Kaka, Addison Mayor Joe Chow, and other state and local leaders.

The fifth global FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour will travel to 53 soccer nations, and for the first time the original FIFA World Cup Trophy will visit all 32 FIFA World Cup qualifying countries.

