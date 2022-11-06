Submit Release
Arrests Made in an Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of 15th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in the 300 block of 15th Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 8:50 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was exiting their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects demanded the victim’s vehicle keys. The victim did not comply and fled the scene. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers. Three firearms were also recovered.

 

On Saturday, November 5, 2022, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License. Additionally, a 16-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, DC and a 15-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC were arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

 

