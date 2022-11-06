Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 400 Block of Morse Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in the 400 block of Morse Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:32 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and took property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers. A firearm was recovered from the suspect.

On Saturday, November 5, 2022, 19-year-old Leiutenant Harris, III, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###