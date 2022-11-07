Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, November 7, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Milton, Ontario
Private meetings.
10:15 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will tour a Canadian facility that manufactures sustainable building materials.
Closed to media.
11:30 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will tour a Canadian transportation and logistics company and meet with workers. A media availability will follow.
Notes for media:
