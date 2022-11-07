Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #4 w/ Serious Injury Resulting, Criminal DLS, VOC, Possession of a Regulated Drug

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B3003922

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley/ Jared Lacoste

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-440-5421

DATE/TIME: 11/6/22 at approximately 0930 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Pownal

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Evergreen Park St.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Danny Main, Jr

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1999

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Denali

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Thomas DeMichael

AGE: 63

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stafford Springs, CT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/6/22 at approximately 0930 hours, the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a motor vehicle versus motorcycle crash in the area 7557 US Route 7 in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed that Main (35) was traveling south when his tire reportedly blew out causing him to cross over the centerline and strike an oncoming motorcycle who was traveling north. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage. DeMichael was transported to SVMC where he was then flown to Albany Medical Center for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Main was subsequently arrested for DUI-Drugs #4 with serious injury resulting, driving with a suspended license, violation of conditions of release and possession of a regulated drug. Main was later lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of $5000 bail.

Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Pownal Fire Department, Pownal Rescue Squad, Leblanc's Towing, and Southern Vermont Auto.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5000

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/07/2022 at 1230 hours.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421