Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI #4 w/ Serious Injury Resulting, Criminal DLS, VOC, Possession of a Regulated Drug
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B3003922
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley/ Jared Lacoste
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-440-5421
DATE/TIME: 11/6/22 at approximately 0930 hours
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Pownal
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Evergreen Park St.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Danny Main, Jr
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1999
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Denali
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Thomas DeMichael
AGE: 63
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stafford Springs, CT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL:
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/6/22 at approximately 0930 hours, the Vermont State Police- Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a motor vehicle versus motorcycle crash in the area 7557 US Route 7 in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed that Main (35) was traveling south when his tire reportedly blew out causing him to cross over the centerline and strike an oncoming motorcycle who was traveling north. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage. DeMichael was transported to SVMC where he was then flown to Albany Medical Center for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Main was subsequently arrested for DUI-Drugs #4 with serious injury resulting, driving with a suspended license, violation of conditions of release and possession of a regulated drug. Main was later lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of $5000 bail.
Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Pownal Fire Department, Pownal Rescue Squad, Leblanc's Towing, and Southern Vermont Auto.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5000
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/07/2022 at 1230 hours.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421