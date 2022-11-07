Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Possession of Hallucinogens

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

             

 

CASE#: 22A2006375

 

TROOPER:  Robert J. Van Woert                                           

 

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: 11/06/2022

 

LOCATION: Port of Entry, Richford, VT

 

VIOLATION: Possession of Hallucinogens

 

 

ACCUSED: Bitsy Figarino                                                                       

 

AGE: 51

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Superior, AZ

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On November 06, 2022 at approximately 1100 hours Troopers with the Vermont State Police were notified of an individual in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The individual, Bitsy Figarino, attempted to cross into the United States and was in possession of hallucinogens, a violation of Title 18 VSA 4235. Figarino was cited and released to appear before Franklin County Superior Court on December 20, 2022 to answer for the charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE: 12/20/2022                         

 

COURT: Franklin

 

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: N

 



Trooper Robert J. Van Woert 

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks 

140 Fisher Pond Road 

St. Albans, Vermont 05478 

P: 802-524-5993 

F: 802-527-1150 

Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov 


