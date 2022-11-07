St. Albans Barracks / Possession of Hallucinogens

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2006375

TROOPER: Robert J. Van Woert

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/06/2022

LOCATION: Port of Entry, Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Hallucinogens

ACCUSED: Bitsy Figarino

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Superior, AZ

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 06, 2022 at approximately 1100 hours Troopers with the Vermont State Police were notified of an individual in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The individual, Bitsy Figarino, attempted to cross into the United States and was in possession of hallucinogens, a violation of Title 18 VSA 4235. Figarino was cited and released to appear before Franklin County Superior Court on December 20, 2022 to answer for the charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 12/20/2022

COURT: Franklin

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N