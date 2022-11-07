St. Albans Barracks / Possession of Hallucinogens
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2006375
TROOPER: Robert J. Van Woert
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/06/2022
LOCATION: Port of Entry, Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Hallucinogens
ACCUSED: Bitsy Figarino
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Superior, AZ
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 06, 2022 at approximately 1100 hours Troopers with the Vermont State Police were notified of an individual in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The individual, Bitsy Figarino, attempted to cross into the United States and was in possession of hallucinogens, a violation of Title 18 VSA 4235. Figarino was cited and released to appear before Franklin County Superior Court on December 20, 2022 to answer for the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 12/20/2022
COURT: Franklin
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
