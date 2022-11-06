Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, November 7, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Greater Montréal, Quebec
10:50 a.m.
The Prime Minister will visit the future site of a vaccine manufacturing facility. Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Phillipe Champagne will also be in attendance.
Notes for media:
11:15 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and hold a media availability. Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Phillipe Champagne will also be in attendance.
Notes for media:
2:15 p.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a roundtable discussion with Manufacturiers et Exportateurs du Québec to discuss supports in the 2022 Fall Economic Statement. Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Phillipe Champagne and Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec Pascale St-Onge will also be in attendance.
Note for media:
