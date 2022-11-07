Detroit Arts and Culture Organization Heritage Works Teams Up with Philly Dance Company to Celebrate 20th Anniversary
PHILADANCO Dance Ensemble
Will host five days of programming dedicated to performance and community buildingDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heritage Works and Philadelphia dance company, PHILADANCO! are partnering together to present “Endangered Species” - Detroit (ESD), a mini-tour of their latest work. The performances and accompanying community activities will take place November 8-11.
Choreographed by Anthony Burrell and set on PHILADANCO!, “Endangered Species”, is a movement work that explores police brutality, community loss, and opportunities for transformation.
“We couldn’t think of a better organization to share and produce this experience with than PHILIDANCO! '' said Rhonda Greene, Executive Director, Heritage Works. “During the pandemic, both organizations recognized that their communities were witnessing two pandemics: Covid-19 and the social injustices happening around the country. “Endangered Species Mini Tour” is a way to raise awareness of and explore the conditions that led to these adversities while paying tribute and amplifying the lives and voices of those who we lost during those times.”
Originally planned for 2020 to celebrate monumental anniversaries for both organizations -- Heritage Works; 20th anniversary and PHILADANCO's 50th anniversary, during this five-day series of events, Heritage Works and PHILADANCO! will have the opportunity to celebrate.
“Our team is so excited to be back on the road and able to inspire people through this piece and our work in general,” said Joan Myers Brown, Founder, Executive / Artistic Advisor, PHILADANCO! “I am overjoyed to connect our two communities and celebrate two huge milestones of both PHILADANCO! and Heritage Works in Detroit.”
The five-day engagement and touring project will also include a youth day at Detroit School of Arts, artist talkbacks, movement-based workshops, and an artist reception and dinner.
Full events schedule:
Wednesday, November 9th, 9:00AM – 3:00PM
Youth Day – Detroit School of Arts
Philadanco Classes, Endangered Species Performance and
Talkbacks for Metro Detroit Youth
• 10:00AM Performance and Talkback I
• 11:30AM Workshops with Anthony Burrell and Janine Beckles
• 2 PM Performance and Talkback II
Thursday, November 10th
Classes at Detroit Public School Community District Schools - Detroit School of Arts and East English Village
Artist Reception and Annual Dinner, 2910 14th Street, 5:30 – 8:30PM
• 5 PM Artist Reception
• 6 PM Dinner and Endangered Species Performance
Club Zora, 2910 14th Street | Detroit | MI, 9:00 - 11:00PM
Friday, November 11th
• Classes at Detroit Public School Community District Schools - Cass Technical High School and Martin Luther King Junior High School
•
This series is in partnership with PHILADANCO, Detroit Public Schools Community District, and Power in Poetry Experience Detroit. It is made possible through the support of Association of Performing Arts Presenters ArtsFORWARD program, The Mellon Foundation, The Skillman Foundation, United Way of Southeastern Michigan Racial Equity Fund, and National Endowment for the Arts.
To learn more, visit heritageworks.org. To register for one or all events, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/heritage-works-philadanco-mini-tour-1301709.
About Heritage Works
Heritage Works (HW) celebrates the cultures and expressive traditions (arts) of Detroit with a focus on ancestral traditions represented in Detroit communities. Since 2000, we have contributed to the cultural vibrancy of Detroit. Cultural traditions provide rich resources for promoting understanding, belonging and excellence -- personal, community and artistic excellence. Our mission is to promote youth and community development through cultural traditions, arts and education. We accomplish our mission through two major programs: Community Works and Youth Works.
About PHILADANCO!
The Philadelphia Dance Company (PHILADANCO!) is a nonprofit organization that presents the highest quality of professional dance performance and cultivates the skills of emerging and professional dancers and choreographers in a nurturing environment, while increasing the appreciation of dance among its many communities. Across the nation and around the world, PHILADANCO! is celebrated for its innovation, creativity and preservation of predominantly African American traditions in dance.
