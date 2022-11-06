Experts Say Email Marketing Will Rule in 2023. Here's What Businesses Need to Know

As the end of 2022 draws closer, now is the time for businesses to plan their marketing budget for 2023 and experts say email marketing campaigns are a critical part of any successful marketing strategy.

According to Zib Digital, the premier digital marketing agency Sydney wide, despite the constantly shifting digital environment, email marketing remains a key way for businesses to connect with and learn about their customers.

HubSpot reveals that there are 4 billion daily email users globally and this figure continues to grow each year, plus at least 91% of people check their email every day.

Zib Digital explains that email marketing makes it easier to reach the right people, at the right time. Businesses have complete ownership over their contact list and when utilised well, email marketing can effectively turn one-time buyers into loyal customers.

As one of the most trusted forms of marketing, email campaigns provide a host of benefits. Zib Digital says some of the key benefits include cost efficiency, flexibility with content, scalability and real-time marketing potential. Providing real, measurable results, email marketers can track a variety of metrics such as open rate, click-through rate, conversion rate, repeat/new customer frequency and more.

Today's consumers are savvy individuals who can recognise the one-size-fits-all approach. Zib Digital says it is critical to ensure email marketing is personalised and serves the reader with helpful information.

Creating relevant lists will provide information that will help marketers personalise the email by including things such as local references or addressing pain points of the customer. Tailoring the content will help businesses build relationships with prospects and help them move through the sales funnel.

The leading digital marketing and SEO agency Sydney wide says that a successful email marketing campaign requires engaging, meaningful content and a strategic goal. Readers need to be offered something of value from the subject line to the body copy. Offering an e-book, blog post or 'how to' information can help to position a brand as a trusted authority, not just a seller.

Message segmentation, personalisation and creating engaging content is a complex task and businesses trying to keep it all in-house may find they are tying up resources without ensuring good ROI. As the leaders in digital marketing and SEO Sydney wide, Zib Digital can identify the right opportunities and channels to help businesses create long term growth.

