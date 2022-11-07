The Best Show From Taipei Fashion Week SS23 C JEAN creative director Chun-Yuan Jean lunched her new collection "Form"
Show Director Yen Zhou (zyenprod.com) have designed C JEAN SS23 Runway Show's lighting and stage in the form of a film set, orchestrating the show in a format of film and jazz jam session. Photo Credits: @pomelo_zhong
From left to right: Takashi Jonishi（上西隆史）： ＠takashi_jonishi / Toshio Takahashi （高橋敏夫）： ＠toshi2288 / Ryuta Tomita（富田竜太）： ＠ryutatomita / Keisuke Kimura（木村圭佑）： ＠kiram_bop / Photo Credits: @ccw_bewild、@pomelo_zhong
C JEAN collaborates with Joint Group Constructions to pioneer the emerging aesthetic that blossoms all over the Taichung Harbor Area for SS23 Runway ShowTAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adhering to the concept of "craftsmanship, time, and emotion", Chun-Yuan Jean ,the creative director of "C JEAN" presents her new collection for Spring/Summer 2023 with a number of innovations. For the first time, the designer has collaborated with a construction company to fuse natural elements with architectural geometry, placing "FORM" as the core idea and creating a collection through order and beauty. Secondly, Chun-Yuan Jean has introduced a new concept of "blossoming everywhere" at the Taipei Fashion Week SS23, breaking the territorial boundaries by holding a fashion show at Taichung Harbor. Moreover, C JEAN has invited famous Japanese dancers to perform with the models in the fashion show, presenting an international pattern and perspectives of Taipei Fashion Week.
The former members of WORLD ORDER are on board
To create this first-ever "Taipei Fashion Week SS23" brand show in Taichung , C JEAN invited up-and-coming commercial director Yen Zhou to be the producer, as well as three former members of the WORLD ORDER- known internationally for their mechanical dancing in blazing suits, Takashi Jonishi, Ryuta Tomita, Keisuke Kimura and independent dancer Toshio Takahashi-to perform with the models for the presentation. At a time when the pandemic is ebbing and the border restrictions has been lifted, these professional dancers were invited to Taiwan and chose to stay at the Taichung Harbor Hotel, which is close to the Gaomi Wetland and has the most beautiful sunset and Mitsui Outlet, to experience the beauty of the harbour front and bring an exquisite and fabulous fashion show to Taipei Fashion Week.
In addition, Director Yen Zhou (zyenprod.com) and his team have designed the lighting and stage in the form of a film set in order to fit into livestream along with their special camera movements and shot, orchestrating the show in a format of film and jazz jam session. Through improvisation and spontaneous body movements of the performer, the dancers interacted with the models on stage, adding different layers and textures to the show and allowing the audience to appreciate the originality of "C JEAN", which blends fashion with the vigor of life as well as the flow of the music.
Acquiring a Master's degree from the University of the Arts London and the London College of Fashion, Chun -Yuan Jean returned to Taiwan to found her own brand C JEAN. Her work has constantly received both national and international attention. In the same year, she was awarded the Bronze Medal in the Art of Fibre at the Florence Biennale in Italy, which made her the first designer in Taiwan to receive this honor.
Since its inception in 2019, C JEAN has always drawn inspiration from life and nature through its seasonal collections, using concise techniques of draping skills and fabric designs that C JEAN is well-known for to design a work of traditional craftsmanship interweaving the use of sustainable materials that reflects contemporary social and natural issues.
Due to its unique aesthetics and depth, C JEAN has been listed as one of the world's highlighted designers of trending brands by WWD magazine(Women’s Wear Daily), the most prestigious magazine in the fashion industry for over 100 years.
C JEAN's new SS23 collection is based on the concept of 'FORM', which again draws on our Mother Nature and incorporates architectural geometry. She uses the orderly expressions of beehives, mushroom folds and the beautiful isometric lines of nautilus as materials. Through the concept of sustainable bionics and the connection with architectural geometry, the collection presents nature as a form of integration with human society, constructing a new harmony in specific order. The collection renders new emphasis and meanings to fashion items on practical use.
Breaking the territorial boundaries by moving the fashion show to Taichung
In addition to incorporating new elements into the new collections, C JEAN creative director Chun-Yuan Jean introduces new concept to the Taipei Fashion Week, which is now in its fifth year, by moving the SS23 fashion show to the Taichung Harbor Area for the first time. By changing the location of the shows and taking the audience to embark on a journey, graphically and aesthetically, C JEAN’s main idea introduced to Taipei fashion week SS23 focuses on "blossoming everywhere". It aims to generate awareness and interest in fashion and design, making the fashion week not only a privilege for the citizens of Taipei but also the ones in Taichung. Holding a fashion show in a city rooted in humanity and cultural heritages could hopefully lead to forthcoming fashion weeks happening in various cities in the future.
Reinventing the aesthetics of fashion and creating industry links
According to Chun-Yuan Jean, fashion shows are more than just presenting the designer's ideas; it ranges from the clothing, the make-up, the music, the visuals, and to the casting of the models, etc. That is, every trivialest detail is designed around a theme. Through theses three collaborations with Chickshock and Drivenby, which is led by professional hairstylist Isiah Lin and Alien, the concept of the fashion show and designed garments has thus been revealed. Furthermore, the fashion designers presenting innovative concepts will also experience a certain type of “ metamorphosis “ in the ever-changing trends of the times that urges them reposition the essence and meanings of beauty in the practice of their work over and over again, which is the heart of fashion. At every show, Chun-Yuan Jean hopes that the public will be able to experience the story behind every piece of clothing as well as the fashion information simultaneously when the designs are presented.
The SS23 show was held at the newly created "FRAGRANT WORLD" reception hall in Taichung’s Harbor area, which was designed to incorporate the unique Japanese pattern and structure of Tsutaya Bookstore, through this collaboration, they hope to promote the support and importance of fashion among Taiwanese companies and industries.
Ivy Wang
C JEAN CO.,Ltd
info@cjean.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
C JEAN SS23 Runway Show Highlight