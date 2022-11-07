The Best Show From Taipei Fashion Week SS23 C JEAN creative director Chun-Yuan Jean lunched her new collection "Form"

Show Director Yen Zhou (zyenprod.com) have designed C JEAN SS23 Runway Show's lighting and stage in the form of a film set, orchestrating the show in a format of film and jazz jam session. Photo Credits: @pomelo_zhong

From left to right: Takashi Jonishi（上西隆史）： ＠takashi_jonishi / Toshio Takahashi （高橋敏夫）： ＠toshi2288 / Ryuta Tomita（富田竜太）： ＠ryutatomita / Keisuke Kimura（木村圭佑）： ＠kiram_bop / Photo Credits: @ccw_bewild、@pomelo_zhong