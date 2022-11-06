Governor Ron DeSantis Encourages Floridians to Prepare Ahead of Identified System 98L

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis encourages Floridians to be prepared in the event of a storm as the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is monitoring the path of Invest 98L and potential impacts on Florida as Invest 98L develops. The Governor and FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie remain in constant communication with local government officials from all 67 counties, the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service.

“I encourage all Floridians to be prepared and make a plan in the event a storm impacts Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We will continue to monitor the path and trajectory of Invest 98L and we remain in constant contact with all state and local government partners.”

“As the Division continues to support communities in their recovery from Hurricane Ian, we are now closely monitoring 98L,” said FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie. “It is critical for Floridians to review their disaster preparedness plans and follow all directions from local officials in anticipation of potential impacts.”

As of 9:00 AM EST, a disturbance over the Southwest Atlantic developed into Invest 98L, with a high chance of strengthening into a subtropical or tropical depression. Regardless of intensity or exact path of the system, Floridians are reminded to prepare for an increased risk of coastal flooding, heavy winds, rain, rip currents and beach erosion. Wind gusts can be expected as soon as Tuesday of next week along Florida’s East Coast.

Governor DeSantis encourages Floridians to listen to all orders from local officials and review your disaster preparedness plans. In addition to continuing Hurricane Ian recovery coordination, the state remains in constant communication with the emergency management officials of all 67 counties to identify potential resource gaps and to implement plans that will allow the state to respond quickly and efficiently ahead of the potential strengthening of Invest 98L. The Governor’s office and FDEM are coordinating with all state agencies and private sector partners to monitor potential needs.

No-Cost and Low-Cost Preparedness Measures for Floridians

Make a Plan – Every household should have a disaster plan specific to the needs of their household, including consideration of children, pets and seniors. Every individual in the household should assist in developing the emergency plan and understand the plan. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/Family-Plan for more information.

– Every household should have a disaster plan specific to the needs of their household, including consideration of children, pets and seniors. Every individual in the household should assist in developing the emergency plan and understand the plan. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/Family-Plan for more information. Know Your Zone, Know Your Home – It’s important for residents to know if they live in an evacuation zone, a low-lying, flood-prone area, a mobile home or an unsafe structure during hurricane season. It is also very important for residents to know their home and its ability to withstand strong winds and heavy rain. This information will help residents better understand orders from local officials during a storm. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/Know for more information.

It’s important for residents to know if they live in an evacuation zone, a low-lying, flood-prone area, a mobile home or an unsafe structure during hurricane season. It is also very important for residents to know their home and its ability to withstand strong winds and heavy rain. This information will help residents better understand orders from local officials during a storm. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/Know for more information. Have Multiple Ways to Receive Weather Alerts – Every household should have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and follow all directions from local officials. Residents are encouraged to have a battery-operated or hand-crank weather radio to ensure they can continue to receive alerts from the National Weather Service in the event of power outages or damaged cell towers.

Every household should have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and follow all directions from local officials. Residents are encouraged to have a battery-operated or hand-crank weather radio to ensure they can continue to receive alerts from the National Weather Service in the event of power outages or damaged cell towers. Keep Gas Tanks Half Full – Residents should keep their vehicle’s gas tanks at least half full during hurricane season to ensure they have enough fuel to evacuate as soon as possible without worrying about long lines at gas stations and to avoid gas shortages prior to a storm. For Floridians with electric vehicles, it’s recommended that the battery be maintained between 50% – 80% capacity at all times, depending on the type of vehicle and what the vehicle’s manual recommends. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/HalfwayFull for more information.

Visit FloridaDisaster.org/Info to find information on shelters, road closures, evacuation routes and more.

###