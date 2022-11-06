Meeting with CEO of the Egyptian company "ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC" Ahmed El Sewedy

TAJIKISTAN, November 6 - On November 6, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in the city of Sharm El Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt, on the sidelines of the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-27), received the CEO of the Egyptian company "ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC" Ahmed El Sewedy.

During the meeting, issues of establishing beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and the Egyptian company "ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC" were discussed.

President of the country Emomali Rahmon characterized today's meeting as a good opportunity to consider finding ways of advantageous cooperation.

It was emphasized that there is a favorable environment and wide investment opportunities in Tajikistan, and free economic zones are operating efficiently. The Government of the Republic of Tajikistan implements constructive measures within the framework of reforms in the fields of the national economy and state programs and strategies for business development, attracting foreign capital, establishing joint ventures and supporting small and medium-sized businesses.

The management of the company, in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies and the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan, has already started construction of a new transformer factory in the city of Bokhtar, a hydroelectric power plant and factories for the production of cables and other machinery and equipment in the fields of electrical energy and communication. The sides have reached preliminary agreements on cooperation in the implementation of various production, infrastructure and commercial projects in the fields of industry, energy, communication, irrigation, agriculture and green technologies.

During the conversation, it was informed that "ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC" is one of the largest and leading companies in the region and the world in the production of modern equipment and technology in the fields of energy, communication, irrigation, agriculture, digitalization of management and production, etc. It has industrial enterprises in more than 50 countries and its financial turnover is 6 billion US dollars.

The company has extensive experience in the implementation of infrastructure projects in various fields such as the construction of smart cities, hydro, thermal, solar and wind power plants, railways, industrial zones and logistics parks, as well as in the production, transmission and distribution of electricity.