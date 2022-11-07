PrimaryIO Announces ProtectIO Disaster Recovery as a Service targeting VMware customers with Continuous Data Protection

ProtectIO solution provides market-leading protection to VMware primary sites leveraging IBM Cloud Object Storage and IBM Cloud VPC infrastructure

BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrimaryIO Introduces ProtectIO Disaster Recovery as a Service – A true SaaS Cloud platform targeting VMware Workloads with Continuous Data Protection

ProtectIO solution provides market-leading protection to VMware primary sites leveraging IBM Cloud Object Storage and IBM Cloud VPC infrastructure

From IBM’s conference booth #501 at VMware Explore, PrimaryIO, a global provider of software and tech-enabled services providing data-centric Cloud migration, today announced a major addition to their portfolio of Cloud-oriented solutions for VMware customers. Solutions to safeguard data in an ever-increasing threat landscape have been lacking a cloud-native, single pane of glass UI, lower TCO option.

Leveraging PrimaryIO company DNA in caching technology, versus legacy back-up providers, ProtectIO software replicates changed data blocks from the customer primary site to IBM Cloud. DR site-based VMware VMs no longer must be up and running 24 x 7, further reducing overhead and associated infrastructure billings. The solution is an-easy-to-administer application enabling end user management, a powerful ingredient to a successful, lower cost-of-ownership Disaster Recovery strategy.

These technical and functional breakthroughs will enable sophisticated Disaster Recovery to be accessible to VMware customers that have faced high-cost solutions for limited scale needs.

“We are excited to introduce our innovative DRaaS platform that leverages VAIO-based replication filtering combined with our proprietary Block Stream Protocol and VMware orchestration that will allow for a comprehensive and cost-effective Disaster Recovery strategy“ noted Mike Kail, PrimaryIO CTO.

For additional information, visit https://www.primaryio.com/protectio

About PrimaryIO

PrimaryIO Inc., the leader in data-centric mobility helps organizations and governments to protect, as well as migrate, their data leveraging IBM Cloud. With the scale and efficiencies of IBM Cloud VPC, PrimaryIO facilitates the opportunity for companies to create seamless and protected Cloud-inclusive configurations for VM workloads and associated data. For additional information, please visit www.primaryio.com or contact us (detail below).

Contacts: